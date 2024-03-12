How long is the Alone in the Dark campaign expected to be?

THQ Nordic's upcoming survival horror title promises an engaging, atmospheric journey, making fans wonder how long the Alone in the Dark campaign will last. The game is set to feature two protagonists; while similar to the 1992 original, the fact that this revived campaign will be a reimagining instead of a remake means fans can expect to see more content and even dual campaigns.

Thankfully, we have an answer from the development team. Here's everything fans need to know about how long it would take them to beat Alone in the Dark and its two interwoven campaigns.

Alone in the Dark campaign expected length explored

Players will solve the mysteries of Derceto Mansion as Emily and Edward (Image via THQ Nordic)

Players take on the role of two protagonists in Alone in the Dark: Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby. The latter is a private investigator, while the former is her client. The duo arrives at the mysterious Derceto mansion to solve the case of Emily's missing uncle - only to stumble across otherworldly occurrences that thrust the pair down a rabbit hole of the supernatural.

As per the developers, players can play each Alone in the Dark campaign as one character, with the other tagging along on the adventure. This means there are fundamentally two stories in total. According to THQ Nordic associate producer Andreas Schmiedecker from a recent gamingbolt interview, each side of the coin is expected to take about 6-10 hours to beat.

Emily and Edward both feature distinct personalities in the Alone in the Dark campaign (Image via THQ Nordic)

That does not seem like much, given that modern gaming is all about lengthy, immersive experiences, but this does not seem to be that sort of game, which is a surprising breath of fresh air. Combining the two playthroughs as each character, players can easily expect to take a dozen hours to beat Alone in the Dark. This makes sense.

From the footage released thus far, it seems like gamers will be spending a lot of time exploring the indoors and outdoors of the eerie mansion and becoming familiar with its denizens and other terrors that lurk within. If the original games are anything to go by, players can expect to find varied collectibles on their journey to beat the full Alone in the Dark campaign.

Alone in the Dark releases on March 20, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Check out more articles:

Alone in the Dark system requirements || Alone in the Dark pre-order guide