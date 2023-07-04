How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last? 3.8 update FAQs

Genshin Impact officials have scheduled the version 3.8 update's maintenance to start at 06:00 (UTC+8) on July 05, 2023; the servers will be shut down for around five hours. That is generally how long maintenance for this title lasts. To help gamers struggling with the UTC+8 time, this article will offer a countdown clock so they know exactly when this patch is being launched in their location.

Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the upcoming update, along with some FAQs.

Genshin Impact 3.8 server maintenance end time and more

Based on official announcements by developers, the server maintenance will end at 11:00 (UTC+8) on July 05, 2023. This is also when the new version update will be released.

Players can also follow the universal countdown timer below to track the launch of patch 3.8 and when maintenance will end.

Keep in mind that this countdown is based on the officially mentioned release date and time for the patch.

Unless there is a last-minute delay, the clock above can be considered accurate, as developers are punctual when it comes to launching updates.

Patch 3.8 server maintenance FAQs

Server maintenance official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Why are Genshin Impact servers down today?

This title's developers shut down its servers for maintenance. This is something that happens prior to all version updates. It allows them to make necessary changes, such as adding new content, fixing bugs, and optimizing performance. This ensures a smooth transition to the new version.

2) When will Genshin Impact servers come online?

The server maintenance schedule downtime is usually announced by the officials. Based on the recent announcements, the servers will be under maintenance for five hours before coming back online at 11:00 (UTC+8) on July 05, 2023.

3) What are the compensations for server downtime?

For each hour the servers are down, HoYoverse will hand out 50 Primogems for free. Considering how maintenance will last for at least five hours, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems sent directly to their in-game mailbox.

There are also instances when the developers find minor bugs after a major update such as this one has been rolled out. When this happens, players are offered an additional 300 Primogems as compensation.

4) What’s new in Genshin Impact 3.8 update?

The new version 3.8 update will introduce brand-new content, banners, events, and many more. First, players will get to explore the fresh temporary map, Veluriyam Mirage, in a new event called Summer Secret Paradis. During it, gamers will be able to unlock a free copy of Layla (4-star Cryo), along with new skin outfits for Kaeya and Klee.

Many popular characters and weapons will also return via limited banners.

5) Will there be new Redeem codes when Genshin Impact 3.8 servers are up again?

Yes, the developers will release a new redeem code after the release of version 3.8, which can be claimed for more free Primogems.

Poll : 0 votes