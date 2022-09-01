How long is a single day in Sea of Thieves?

In Sea of Thieves, time passes, and the sun eventually moves across the sky to bring about nighttime. The pirate-themed title has plenty of oceans for players to traverse using a variety of ships. However, after a long journey sailing from Point A to Point B, the night will arrive and could make things a bit more difficult.

Players don't have to wait an entire 24 hours for a new day to come in Sea of Thieves like they would in real life.

A single day in Sea of Thieves takes 24 minutes

Night can be a treacherous time for pirates (Image via Rare)

Days may seem like they last forever in Sea of Thieves as players take on the role of a pirate. In reality, it takes just 24 minutes for one day to end and the next one to begin. Each minute that passes by in real time is considered an hour in the game.

Each day in Sea of Thieves kicks off at 6:00 am. This is when the Voyage stock is refreshed by the Trading Company. Chickens will also pierce players' ears to signify the sun is coming up.

Traders at Sea Posts have their stock refreshed every day at 12:00 am. At 3:00 am, the Kraken will moan, and players may need to be on the lookout for more dangers on the sea that are not pirates.

The time remains the same on every server, even when the region one changes after four in-game days. Switching to a different server won't speed things up or rewind the days, either.

How to view time and day in Sea of Thieves

The Pocket Watch is a useful tool in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Time can be determined by looking at the sun's position in the sky. In the morning, it will be in the east. During midday, it'll be high in the sky. And if it's lower to the west, then darkness is approaching.

There is another way to view the exact time and day of the month in Sea of Thieves. Named months aren't provided, but the game uses a 30-day calendar. Players can take a look at their Pocket Watch to check the time. This one is an equipment item that every pirate receives after they embark on their Maiden Voyage. It can then be used via the Equipment Radial Menu.

The Pocket Watch has two interactions. One allows players to check the time themselves and the other has them face it forward so other pirates can see what time and day of the month it is.

GingerJefferson @GingerJeffers11 #SeaOfThieves So on the galleon there is a Pocket Watch that has the same time in game!! @SeaOfThieves how long has this been there? #BeMorePirate So on the galleon there is a Pocket Watch that has the same time in game!! @SeaOfThieves how long has this been there? #BeMorePirate #SeaOfThieves https://t.co/EGJIOwkw1o

Time runs in a 12-hour format, but it won't state whether it is AM or PM. Players will need to refer to the sun's position in the sky if they want to know whether it is early or late.

If gamers are sailing on a Galleon, the Captain's Quarters will have a functioning Pocket Watch in it at all times. They just have to head to the cupboards and look for the watch sitting inside to check the time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh