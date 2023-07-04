How long does it take to beat Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver is one of the most successful indie game releases of 2023. The game has a mixture of RPG and roguelike elements that combine to form a unique gameplay loop. Games like Witcher 3 and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have set the bar for massive open worlds and huge storylines, but this indie title is also expected to have a decent amount of gameplay time.

The game did not include a lengthy narrative upon release, but fans are curious about how long they can enjoy the roguelike. Therefore, this article will provide an overview of the time required to beat Dave the Diver.

A detailed look at Dave the Diver's completion time

According to the developers, the RPG game will have at least 11 hours of gameplay, so players will have the opportunity to have a fair amount of fun while mainly focusing on the base story. However, the game will take up to 16 hours to complete when exploring the world and completing objectives.

The run will take almost twice as long for completionist players who want to finish every quest, hire every staff member, and upgrade every item. Furthermore, the game also includes 43 Steam achievements, which require approximately 27-32 hours to complete. However, relaxed players may even take up to 35 hours.

In order to get the most out of the game, you can manage the restaurant, recruit staff, upgrade them, and increase profits. You can also upgrade your equipment to go up against bosses more easily.

Will Dave the Diver's gameplay time increase in the future?

Dave the Diver is currently in early access and will receive many optimization updates over time. Although it is uncertain whether the developers will release expansion updates, it is highly likely that they will since the game only contained three chapters initially, but it now has seven.

On average, most chapters will take around ninety minutes to complete, while some chapters may even take three hours. As the game continues to receive new content, you can expect to see significant changes to gameplay.

Dave the Diver has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and can now be purchased at 10% off from Valve's official platform. It is compatible with Microsoft Windows, MacOS, and Steam Deck devices.

