How long does it take to beat Hades 2?

If you're curious how long it takes to finish Hades 2, this will depend on how deep you plan to go. The main story will take about 19 to 20 plus hours to finish and you'll get a feel for Melinoe's story from the underworld to facing Kronos. Those looking to complete everything in the game like unlocking weapons, boons, side missions or seeing all the variations of the story, can take quite a lot longer. Let's dive in.

Note: Some of this article involves personal opinions and play hours will vary for each gamer.

How long does it take to finish Hades 2?

If you plan on doing 100% completion, starting from unlocking all weapons, boons, side missions, story variations, and achievements, be ready to invest between 65 and 85+ hours. That’s a considerable chunk of time, so plan your sessions accordingly.

Melinoe in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

For players who enjoy exploring every nook and cranny, completing side missions alongside the main story can stretch your playtime to about 35 hours initially.

Hades II, like its predecessor, is layered with secrets, character interactions, and optional content that can easily double your engagement if you’re methodical. In Hades 1, players who pushed for total completion took 90 to 100+ hours.

The pattern seems to carry over, with Hades 2 promising even more complexity and depth.

Main story

The story of Hades II revolves around Melinoe, raised by Hecati as she makes her way through the underworld to defeat Kronos and reclaim the House of Hades. Although the story itself is interesting and enjoyable with dialogue and encounters, the gameplay loop naturally facilitates the re-experiencing of runs for different Boons, weapons, and Omega attacks.

Every run teaches you how the enemies will engage with you and when to take advantage of Melinoe's skills, so although everything is somewhat linear, each trip through the runs feels different.

Hades 2 PC system requirements

For PC gamers, these specifications will ensure you have a smooth experience while exploring the game:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Quad Core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580

Storage: 10 GB available space

