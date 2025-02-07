How long does it take to beat Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter?

Indie action-adventure RPG title Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter features an indulging storyline and an exciting plot. The game was released on January 28, 2025, for all gaming platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Players will need approximately 8 to 10 hours to complete the main story of Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter. However, this will increase if you aim to complete the side quests or target 100 percent completion.

All side quests and 100 percent completion time in Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter

If you are willing to complete Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter along with all its side quests, it will take between 10 to 12 hours.

The game will take around 18 hours to finish completely (Image via United Label)

The time you will take to finish the game can vary according to the difficulty you choose or your experience with RPG titles. But if you are a completionist who aims to achieve all the achievements and trophies and finish the entire game, it can take you around 17 to 20 hours to beat the game completely. Once you gather all the trophies, you will be awarded a Platinum trophy.

If you want to learn more about the achievements and trophies available in Tails of Iron 2, check out this guide.

