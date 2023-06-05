How long does it take to complete Street Fighter 6 World Tour? Single player content completion time explored

The World Tour mode has been a brilliant and innovative addition made by Capcom in Street Fighter 6 and introduced a new element in terms of gameplay. With this mode, the developers have implemented a well-crafted single-player experience that surpasses typical arcade fights. One of the main questions among players is how long it will take to complete this content, as the complete playthrough can potentially take a substantial amount of time.

Unlike the PvP mode, the World Tour is a completely single-player experience. It’s supposed to be the game’s campaign as players create their own avatars and embark on the journey. There’s plenty to explore, including fighting and training with NPCs, which feature some of the iconic names from the franchise. What makes all of this exciting is the length of the entire campaign and how much it will take a player, on average, to complete it.

How long is Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode?

The actual time players will require to complete the World Tour mode will vary individually. It’s worth pointing out there’s no difficulty mode, and the challenge put forward by every enemy is predetermined.

Naturally, not all foes are of the same level, and players can’t go through with beating everyone on the first attempt. However, it’s been estimated that completing the game mode will require about 25-30 hours on average.

The World Tour mode has main quests, which form the major points of the campaign. While players must complete them to proceed through the storyline, there are also side quests. Completing these challenges is optional, but they must be done as much as possible. Moreover, more information surrounding the game world will also be revealed from these quests.

Playing these side quests will enable Street Fighter 6 players to level up their characters, or Avatars as they’re called, and inherit new skills. This will allow them to beat those opponents who might be hard on the first try. Then there’s the storyline that can be enjoyed while playing the game.

Overall, the World Tour mode should be taken like a narrative-driven RPG filled with fighting game mechanics. Hence, it’s best to enjoy all the details Capcom has inserted into the new release.

Of course, players can also enjoy the other modes in Street Fighter 6. The Battle Hub has been completely revamped, which allows the community to challenge each other. Moreover, the Arcade mode also lets players enjoy quick battles.

