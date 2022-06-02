How long does it take for villagers to move onto islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Villagers are one of the main attractions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Nintendo offers over 397 different villagers for players to explore in the game. These anthropomorphic villagers belong to different species and personality types, with each character possessing their own unique appearance as well. Naturally, due to how different each villager is, players have their own choices when it comes to who they want as residents on their island.

There are several ways using which players can invite villagers to move onto their New Horizons islands. But one of the most common questions asked in the community in this regard is the amount of time it takes for new villagers to make their presence on the player's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers do not take too long to move onto players' islands

Animal Crossing players can try out several different methods to invite villagers to reside on their island. Usually, villagers will show up on the player's island to live there as a resident within a day or two of being invited on the island. Players simply have to wait out that insignificant amount of time before the characters come with their boxes to stay on the player's island as residents.

Here are some of the most common methods that players use to invite villagers to reside on their island.

Visit the campsite: Players will often see different kinds of villagers showing up on their island campsite. Whenever they come across a villager they would like as a resident on their island, they can strike up a conversation with them and convince them to live on their island. If the villager agrees, they will visit the island with their boxes.

Mystery island tours: Players can hitch a ride on Kapp'n's boat or fly out to the mystery islands via Dodo Airlines. On these mystery islands, players can get their hands on a bunch of different resources and also encounter various kinds of villagers. If any of the villagers appeal to the players enough for them to invite the characters over to reside on their islands, players can do so by conversing with these villagers. And just like last time, ff the villager or villagers are convinced, they will move to the player's island within a day or two.

hayley @HayleyKArcher i’ve been playing acnh for over two years and had never found my favorite villager murphy on a mystery island … until tonight i’ve been playing acnh for over two years and had never found my favorite villager murphy on a mystery island … until tonight 😭❤️ https://t.co/ouSoiLv3f3

Amiibo cards: Amiibo cards are one of the only ways that allow players to choose the villager that they want to interact with and ask to reside on their island. They simply have to scan the Amiibo card of that villager inside Nook Stop, and the villager will show up on their campsite the very next day.

Regardless of the way players decide to invite villagers over to their Animal Crossing island, if the characters agree to become residents on the player's island, they will show up before players know it. Similarly, if villagers are evicted from an island, they will be gone within a day or two after being asked to leave.

