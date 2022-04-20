How to loot legendary weapons in Back 4 Blood

A recent Back 4 Blood update has added new weapons to the game.

Some of these weapons are of legendary rarity, and players are itching to find the best weapons, old or new, in the Turtle Rock Studios game.

The spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead has some dangerous legendary guns.

While legendary weapons are quite the rare sight in the zombie thriller, players can get lucky enough to find them and use them against hordes of undead enemies.

What to do to get legendary weapons in Back 4 Blood

A promotional image for the Tunnels of Terror update in Back 4 Blood (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Players will know they have come across a legendary weapon if it is golden. Added in the Tunnels of Terror update, these golden weapons are definitely worth using over guns of lesser rarity.

As of right now, legendary weapons do not appear in the main campaign levels of Back 4 Blood. Instead, players need to get into the Ridden Hives via the new expansion or by playing with a friend who owns it.

A player finds a legendary sniper rifle in Back 4 Blood (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Here is how players may come across a legendary weapon while moving through the Ridden Hives:

Pick one of the seven Ridden Hives to fight through with the original or new Cleaners found in the game.

Battle the undead in the Hive and look for Warped Chests.

Warped Chests are randomly scattered throughout Ridden Hives and require a sacrifice to open.

Choosing to open one will cause Trauma damage to the team.

Ensure the team has cleared the immediate area before taking the damage and opening the chest.

When opened, items such as weapons, attachments, and even cards will drop out of the Warped Chest.

Each Warped Chest has a small chance of delivering a legendary weapon to the team.

It is not guaranteed, but chances can increase if players reach an Inner Lair.

More Warped Chests appear in an Inner Lair, giving better odds for a legendary weapon popping up.

There are plenty of great weapons in Back 4 Blood, but the legendary weapons are on an entirely different level. The team must make a choice to take damage or move on without ever knowing what the Warped Chest holds.

Legendary weapons will make Ridden Hives a much more pleasant experience (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

It's unknown if Turtle Rock Studios will include legendary weapons in other parts of the game or if they will stay exclusive to the Ridden Hives player vs. environment scenarios.

With new undead enemies and powerful weapons, players can fight the Ridden in their Hives or on the streets of Evansburgh if they're content with the loot available there.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh