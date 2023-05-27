How to lower Link's hood in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. The sequel to Breath of the Wild is brilliant in many ways, from the beautifully designed open world to its storyline, which has been plotted with many twists and turns and some really interesting sidequests. The Nintendo-exclusive action-adventure title lets players explore the vastness of Hyrule at their own pace.

One of the many exciting elements of the game is the many different outfits that Link can put on throughout the game. While he starts with the bare minimum, he can collect different fits, giving him extra boosts. One of the basic outfits that Link wears in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the Hylian Outfit, includes a hood that protects Link from the harsh sun in Hyrule.

For players who want to retain the outfit's look but don't want the hood, there is a way, and this guide will tell you how to remove it.

Steps to take off Link's hood in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You have to follow these steps to complete a quest that will allow you to remove Link's hood in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

1) Head to Hateno Village, in the southwestern part of Hyrule, near the Lanaury Mountains. Ensure you have some cold-resistance food or clothing so that Link doesn't die of cold.

2) In Hateno Village, you have to visit Cece's shop, where there is a heated argument between the village's mayor, Reede, and Cece, the shop's owner. Your task here is to find a solution to this quarrel, for which you have to complete a series of quests, which are as follows:

Team Cece or Team Reede?

A Letter to Koyin

A New Signature Food

Cece's Secret

Reede's Secret

3) Once you have completed these quests, you must meet Sophie, Cece's sister, in the shop while the weather inside the game is straightforward. This will start the election.

4) While the election takes place, the boutique will remain closed. However, afterward, when it reopens, you can revisit the site. Make sure to wear the entire Hylian armor set when you do this to notice the impact of the change immediately.

5) Once you talk to Cece after having helped her with the election, she will reward you with a stylish hat of her design.

6) In addition to that, she will also offer to take off the hood of your Hylian outfit. When she asks, choose "Sure, I'll remove it." Doing this will lead to Cece removing the hood for you.

7) The hood will remain lowered Whenever you put on the Hylian armor set henceforth in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you wish to restore it to the default setting, you can go back to Cece and ask her for it.

Following these steps will lower the hood when Link puts on the Hylian armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

