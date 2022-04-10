How to make 3 special unmoving essential oils in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 has brought a brand new playable region called The Chasm. Players will investigate and explore the abandoned Underground Mines of The Chasm as a part of the Delvers World Quest.

Chasm Delvers World Quests are divided into six smaller quests that players will have to complete to light up the Underground Mines of The Chasm. A major chunk of this World Quest series will have them explore the mines with Zhiqiong, investigating ancient mechanisms and strange devices.

During the fourth part of the Chasm Delvers series “The Heavy Stone’s Debris”, players will need to make three unmoving essential oils to create a fuse for cannonballs.

Genshin Impact: Guide to making special unmoving essential oil

Formula to make Special Unmoving Essential Oil (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the Heavy Stone’s Debris quest, after successfully opening the storehouse to collect gunpowder and cannonballs, players will be given the task of making three special Unmoving Essential Oils.

This is a mandatory task that will help them proceed further inside the Chasm. The formula to create the special essential oil will also be provided by Clitopho, a former treasure hoarder who became a part of the expedition team.

Crafting table and Clitopho (Image via Genshin Impact)

To create a special essential oil, head to the crafting bench right next to Clitopho. Players can use the crafting table to make essential oils. When players interact with the crafting bench, they can find the Special Unmoving Essential Oil as the very first item on the list located on the left side.

Players will need Cor Lapis x 2 and Frogs x 2 to craft one of these Special Unmoving Essential Oils. This implies that they will need a total of six Cor Lapis and six Frogs to craft three of these essential oils.

In case, players do not have the ingredients to craft the essential oils, they can use the help of interactive maps to locate the ingredients and return to the Chasm to continue the quest.

To get Cor Lapis, one can go to the base of cliffs and into caves and mines throughout Liyue. Cor Lapis can notably be found on Cuijue Slope. & Mt. Hulao.

Frogs can exclusively be found in wetlands and can also be located in some grass areas in Tevyat.

Once players have all the ingredients to craft the required amount of essential oils. Craft three Special Unmoving Essential Oils from the crafting bench and give them to Clitopho to continue the World Quest Series.

This is everything players need to know to craft the Special Essential Oils. Keep in mind that it is mandatory to complete the Chasm Delvers series to make any progress in the latest Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul