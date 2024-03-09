How to make Dog in Infinite Craft

Crafting Dog in Infinite Craft requires players to mix Wolf and Earth blocks in the final step. Initially, this game provides only four basic blocks - Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire. These are mixed with one another to produce more elements. Different combinations result in different blocks, which are further then inter-mixed to obtain Dog.

This article highlights all the steps for creating this element in Infinite Craft.

A comprehensive guide on how to build Dog in Infinite Craft

Intermediate step in the process of creating Dog in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Infinite Craft, a game that necessitates imagination and persistence, offers seemingly endless possibilities for what can be crafted in it. Some blocks, like Computer, can be made in multiple ways. In such cases, one method is generally found to be the most efficient.

Here is how to get Dog in the shortest or fastest way possible:

Mix the Earth block with the Wind block to create the Dust block

Mix the Dust block with the Wind block to create the Sandstorm block

Mix the Dust block with the Earth block to create the Planet block

Mix the Sandstorm block with the Planet block to create the Mars block

Mix the Earth block with the Mars block to create the Life block

Mix the Earth block with the Planet block to create the Moon block

Mix the Wind block with the Moon block to create the Werewolf block

Mix the Earth block with the Werewolf block to create the Wolf block

Finally, mix the Wolf block with the Earth block to create the Dog block

In these steps, you will channel moonlight energy to draw out Werewolf and convert it into Dog in Infinite Craft using various features of Earth. During the making of Dog, several other elements like the Dust, Planet, and Sandstorm are also created. This signifies the seemingly endless possibilities that the title has to offer.

Crafting things like the Dog block requires patience and focus. Once you've become used to making elements like it, you will be able to channel your creative energy to craft many more blocks in the game.

