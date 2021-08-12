How to make Genshin Impact tier lists in August 2021

Making Genshin Impact tier lists is easy in 2021.

There are several websites for making tier lists, but this article will go over TierMaker. It's convenient, popular, and easy to use. Genshin Impact fans can even lookup several other people's tier lists, which can range from annoying enemies to artifacts to even popular characters. There are two main ways to make a tier list for Genshin Impact via this website.

The first method is to use a template that was created by somebody else. The second method is to create a new template outright. Predictably, the former method is far easier to utilize, but the latter has more freedom in terms of how Genshin Impact players can approach it.

How to make a tier list for Genshin Impact in August 2021

TierMaker has numerous categories on their website, including Genshin Impact (Image via TierMaker)

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact players looking to make their own tier lists should go to TierMaker. If they type "tier lists," they will also find it at or near the top (depending if the player has ads or a different personalized search result).

Other methods also work, but TierMaker is the most popular one. Hence, this article will just focus on it as a platform.

Method #1: Using other people's templates

An example of a fan's template (Image via TierMaker)

Once the player is at TierMaker's home page, they should look near the top where there is a magnifying glass icon. Click on it, and search for "Genshin Impact." There are several pages to go through, so players could add more search words or sort the results by a different metric.

Either way, once a player finds a template they're interested in, then they should click on it. They will then see several tiers and pictures below those tiers. Genshin Impact fans just need to click on one of those pictures and drag it to whatever tier they wish. Everything is easily reversible, so players don't need to worry about making something final just yet.

Clicking on the white gear icon will bring up some minor settings, such as the label color. If a player just wishes to change the name, they can alternatively click on the letters and type whatever they want.

Genshin Impact players need to remember to click on the white gear icon to find the setting to delete rows if they wish to do so.

Method #2: Creating one's own template for Genshin Impact

Creating a tier list through TierMaker is easy. It doesn't have to be related to just Genshin Impact, either. Of course, it can also be about anything in Genshin Impact, ranging from more general topics to more niche ones.

Click on "Make a Template." Players should be able to search if a template already exists. If there are no pre-existing ones (or if the current ones aren't satisfactory), then a player can create their own template.

Genshin Impact players should select the "Genshin Impact" category under "Select a Category." Otherwise, players have the freedom to approach the tier list template however they'd please.

Genshin Impact players should also try to keep their images a consistent size. Otherwise, it's going to clash badly with one another and look unprofessional. It's worth noting that players have to be logged in to create a template.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod