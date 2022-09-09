How to make the Honey Badger weapon loadout in Warzone Season 5

Season 5 is the final season update for Call of Duty: Warzone. The update, called the Last Stand, brought with it many new changes to the game. A new community event was introduced with the season called ‘Heroes vs Villains,’ and some legendary villains from the series are back as Operators.

The Honey Badger is an assault rifle that was introduced to the Call of Duty franchise with Call of Duty: Ghosts. The weapon also appeared in Modern Warfare (Call of Duty 4) remastered. This assault rifle was the go-to weapon in Ghosts and was considered one of the best weapons in the game. Since then, this weapon has become an iconic assault rifle, similar to the ACR from Modern Warfare 2.

As players hop into the final season of Warzone, a throwback to the Call of Duty: Ghosts is in order.

Honey Badger Class setup in Warzone Season 5

Warzone doesn’t include the Honey Badger by default. However, players have found a way to create the weapon in the game thanks to the Gunsmith system.

Players will have to implement the following attachments on the M4A1 to be able to use the Honey Badger in Warzone Season 5:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 14.5” Tac Lite

FSS 14.5” Tac Lite Stock: Forge Tac CQS

Forge Tac CQS Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Rounds

This weapon is built for speed and stealth. The Monolithic Suppressor is one of the best suppressors in the game and keeps players from getting detected easily. The FSS 14.5” Tac Lite Barrell allows players to quickly aim down sight. The Forge Tac CQS stock boosts the weapon’s aim down sight even further. The Commando Foregrip underbarrel allows for easier recoil control and aiming stability when firing at medium to long range.

However, there’s a small catch. If players truly want the original Honey Badger iron sights, they will need the ‘The Wages of Sin’ weapon blueprint. Without it, the mentioned class setup is the closest players can get to the original Honey Badger.

The Honey Badger in Call of Duty: Ghosts

The Honey Badger was a unique weapon in Call of Duty: Ghosts. What made it special was the silencer that was already integrated into the weapon. Apart from that, the weapon also boasted a high fire rate that made taking down enemies a quick task.

What the weapon lacked was the ability to deal damage at range. Call of Duty: Ghosts had maps that weren't quite as big as Warzone’s Caldera or Rebirth Island. This made the weapon outshine other assault rifles in the game. Since most of the engagements in Call of Duty: Ghosts took place in small environments, players could easily whip out their Honey Badger to get the dirty deed done quietly (thanks to its suppressor).

The weapon also had an amazing hip fire capability. Combined with its high rate of fire, it was an absolute nuisance in the small maps of Ghosts.

Being the last season of Warzone, this is a trip down memory lane for most Call of Duty fans. Although Ghosts wasn’t quite the fan favorite title, it did have a dedicated fan base of its own. Apart from the developers bringing back a few old characters, the community has also done its part in finding a way to include the Honey Badger in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish