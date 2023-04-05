How to make money quickly in Sun Haven

Although it's a hybrid between a role-playing game (RPG) and a farming simulator, earning money is still an important task in Sun Haven.

Money is required to do a lot of things in the game, including purchasing supplies for the farm and other consumables.

Sun Haven, as a game, isn't very fast-paced or action-driven. Yes, there is a storyline that is beautifully crafted, and players can follow it at their own pace.

However, when it comes to mining and crafting items, money plays a vital role. So how does one earn money fast?

How to earn money fast in Sun Haven

The easiest way to earn money in Sun Haven is by selling stuff. You can do this easily by putting everything you want to sell inside the Shipping Portal, right next to your farm.

The items get sold overnight, so you can just put them in the portal and go to bed. When you return the next morning, you'll be able to collect the gold. Ideally, it's not advised to sell everything. Save some seasonal crops and metal bars, as these can come in handy later on.

Also, before you sell items, check if the Museum requires anything. If they need something that you were planning on selling, you can donate it to the Museum and unlock some mechanics instead.

You can also purchase a barn and store a few animals there. As long as you keep these animals fed, they'll give you one free item daily. You can then sell these items for a high amount of gold. To avoid purchasing animal fodder, all you need to do is grow a lot of wheat on your farm.

You can also complete quests on the Bulletin Board in Sun Haven. Every day, you'll notice that two NPCs will post something that they require. If you have the item, you can give it to them. They'll give you more money than the merchants will give you.

Since you can catch fish in Sun Haven, you can also sell a lot of fish for money. Especially if you choose to be a Naga in the game, you'll have an easier time with the fishing minigame. You can use this to your advantage by catching more fish and selling them for a good profit.

And finally, don't forget to explore the forests and open chests. Ideally, when you're in the forest in Sun Haven, you can come across a lot of resources like Silk. You can sell these resources to Merchants for some extra cash on the side.

If you're lucky, you'll also come across some money bags in the forest. These money bags usually contain gold, so don't forget to pick them up if you see them.

Poll : 0 votes