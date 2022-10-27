How to build a barn in Minecraft

Minecraft is a vast world filled with mysterious creatures that you will encounter and fight. However, it is also a place where you can come to relax and live a peaceful life in your base and explore harmless and beautiful biomes. If you have already completed the storyline and are looking for a gentler experience, a barn can be built.

Farming and breeding are one of the main aspects of Minecraft. You can grow crops for food items and use them to breed several farm animals; barns offer the perfect place to do these kinds of activities. Not only will you enjoy using new blocks to build the structure, all the crops and farm animals can be shifted to this area as well.

Steps to build a barn in Minecraft

1) Gather all the resources

The first set of resources needed for a Minecraft barn (Image via YouTube/Goldrobin)

As with all the builds, you must first gather the necessary items in order to construct something. One of the major blocks needed will be mangrove wood and deepslate blocks. Since most barns are red in real life with a darker shed on top, the mangrove blocks that were released with the 1.19 update are perfect for this structure.

Moreover, most of the other resources will be part of exterior and interior decoration as a barn does not need much other than crop farms, stables, and sheds.

Second half of resources needed for a barn (Image via YouTube/Goldrobin)

If you want to create a barn that is not red, you can simply use other wood types instead. We will be looking at how to build this structure from a brilliant Minecraft content creator named Goldrobin. Hence, the resources shown in the pictures above will have mangrove wood set.

2) Build the barn itself

Barn is one of the simplest structures to build in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Goldrobin)

Building a barn is just like building a simple hut in the game. Start by taking a flat 11x15 block area and build the exterior structure of the barn. The edges can have diorite and calcite, while the walls can be of mangrove blocks.

For variation, walls can be made of both mangrove planks and stripped mangrove logs. Add windows and doors to complete the wall part of the barn.

Finally, the roof of the barn will be circular and made of deep-slate blocks. If circular rooftops are tricky for you, a normal hut-like roof will also suffice since many barns in real life have them.

3) Build stables and crop farm

Stables and sheds can be build beside Minecraft barn to store farm animals (Image via YouTube / Goldrobin)

Right beside the barn, create a normal stable with an overhead shed and fence blocks. Almost any wood block can be used to create this area except mangrove wood, so that it adds variation to the build.

Although this build does not have a crop farm, you can create your own in the remaining area of the barn. Finally, decorate the structure's interior and exterior to finish the build.

