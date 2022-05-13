How to build an automatic crop farm in Minecraft

Farming manually in Minecraft can be a tedious task, which is exactly why automating the process can save a player's precious time and allow them to perform other tasks.

By automating the farming process in Minecraft, players can simply build the farm, sow their seeds, and move on to other things. Once the farm has done its job sufficiently, players can come back and collect their harvest.

The only difficult part of the equation is building the farm in the first place, which can be made easier by implementing a simple design. The good news is that the community has posted a large number of simple automatic farms for players of any skill level to utilize.

Minecraft: Constructing a basic automatic crop farm

Achieving an automatic crop farm can be done in multiple ways (Image via WolfCommander13/Instructables)

Though many Minecraft crop farms are semi-automatic in nature (requiring the press of a button or the flip of a lever to activate), it's also possible to fully automate replanting through the use of villagers.

This may sound somewhat daunting, but if players are close by to a village, creating a simple and automatic crop farm can be done incredibly easily with only two villagers.

This will allow villagers to tend to a player's crops as they carry on with their other projects, and players can come collect their spoils at their leisure.

Building an Auto Crop Farm with Villagers

Minecraft players should begin by tilling a 9x9 block area of farmland. This can be done by using a gardening hoe and right-clicking dirt/grass blocks. In the middle of the farmland plot, break the center block and fill it with water using a water bucket. Place a composter block over the water source. If players would like, they can also place an additional block on top of the composter in order to avoid villagers hopping into the composter and getting stuck. Glowstone blocks can make for a great asset in this regard. Around the outside of the farmland, build a fencing or wall that's at least two blocks high in order to avoid villagers escaping or roaming too far from the area. On one side of the farm, break two wall blocks in the center of the wall. This will become important later. Light the interior of the farm with things like torches, lanterns, or glowstone to ensure the light level stays high during the night. Back at the column of blocks that were destroyed, Minecraft players should dig a hole one block deep, then continue digging a one block hole to the next block to the left of it, then three blocks away from the farm. If done correctly, players should have a trench that begins from the hole in the wall and leads out from the farm. At the end of the trench in step 7, place a double chest. Then, Minecraft players should place three hoppers connected to the chest in the rest of the trench. The hoppers can connect to each other, with the hopper closest to the chest connecting to it. Build a "chamber" for the villagers around the gap in the wall on three sides, leaving the side facing the farm open, so Minecraft players don't build blocks on top of their farmland. This chamber should have an awning over the top as well. In the gap in the wall, place a fence at ground level and a trapdoor under the awning block. Minecraft players can now move their villagers into the farm via boat (they travel over the ground, albeit slowly), minecart, or a spawn egg if they're playing in Creative Mode. One villager should be placed onto the farmland, where it will claim the composter and become a farmer. The other villager should be placed in the closed-off chamber. Once the villagers are in place, Minecraft players can plant the basic crops they'd like in the farmland, including wheat, beetroot, carrots, or potatoes. The farmer village will tend to and replant the crops accordingly and attempt to trade the crops to the isolated villager, which will result in the items ending up in the hoppers and flowing to the chest for collection.

