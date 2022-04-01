How to plant seeds in Minecraft

Farming crops is a fairly low-effort activity in Minecraft that can yield a renewable source of food for the player.

Although it's a fairly easy undertaking, players will need crop seeds to get started. They'll also need to know how to plant them. Fortunately, this is an easy process.

Players will need to craft or loot a gardening hoe, which can be used with a right-click or the use item button to till soil into fertile farmland. However, this won't work on all block types, as players can only till grass blocks, dirt blocks, and dirt paths.

Furthermore, if the listed blocks have things like mycelium, podzol, or snow on top of them, they also cannot be tilled.

Planting seeds and different seed types in Minecraft

Various vegetable seeds can be planted in the same farmland (Image via Shock Frost/Youtube)

Once players have tilled their farmland, they should place their vegetable seeds in their hand and either right-click the farmland block or press the use item button on their controller.

Doing so should plant the seeds on the farmland, where they can use nearby water resources to grow into budding crops. Depending on the seeds used, the crops can grow a little differently. For example, carrot, potato, beetroot, and wheat seeds all grow upward. However, melon and pumpkin seeds grow into a stem, which then grows a melon/pumpkin block in an adjacent farmland space.

Each crop responds to farm practices a little differently. Ordinary crops grow well in most situations. However, other options such as mushrooms or underwater flora are a different story and require different environments to thrive.

Below, Minecraft players will find a list of all the plantable crops in Minecraft:

Wheat

Beetroots

Carrots

Potatoes

Melons

Pumpkins

Bamboo

Cocoa Beans

Sugar Cane

Sweet Berries

Cactus

Mushrooms

Kelp

Sea Pickles

Nether Wart

Chorus Fruits

Fungi

Glow Berries

Although these crops vary wildly in behavior and growth methods, it's important to know that only a few of them are actually planted via seeds.

Among these crops, the only ones that can have physical seeds obtained and planted on farmland are wheat, carrots, potatoes, beetroot, pumpkins, and melons.

Other crops listed above grow in different ways that don't require farmland. For example, sea pickles grow on coral blocks in warm oceans, and glow berries gestate on vines inside lush cave biomes.

Fortunately, the seeded crops are the easiest to grow. Simply plot out your tilled farmland, add an appropriate water source nearby, and then plant your seeds. With the right water and seed placement, Minecraft players will have a burgeoning crop farm in no time.

