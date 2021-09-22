How to build a micro crop farm in Minecraft

Micro farms are small farms in Minecraft, which grow crops by firing bone meal at them from a dispenser. Also known as nano farms, these farms can be very useful when space is limited, as they can easily be built in the corner of many bases.

Minecraft micro farms can take on any number of shapes. They can be semi-automatic as well as fully automatic. Additionally, players are able to farm many kinds of crops, such as sugar cane, potatoes, carrots and wheat.

Ever wanted to build a micro crop farm in Minecraft, but didn’t know where to start? Here’s a quick guide to help you out.

Building a micro crop farm in Minecraft: Automatic and semi-automatic farms and materials required

Semi-automatic wheat/beetroot/carrot/potato farm

This type of micro farm is partially automatic, so Minecraft players will need to plant and replant the crops for it to work. It will work with beetroots, wheat, potatoes and carrots. To build this type of micro farm, players will need a 3x3x5 area to build in. They will also need to gather several in-game items, including:

One dirt

Three dispensers

Two observers

One sticky piston

Five redstone dust

One water bucket

14 building blocks

An image of a semi-automatic Minecraft micro farm. (Image via Minecraft)

Potatoes and carrots are produced the fastest on this micro farm, with the farm capable of churning out 26.5 stacks of these a minute. Beetroot and wheat produce roughly 10 stacks a minute, along with a few other stacks of the crops’ respective seeds.

Automatic sugarcane farm

An image of an automatic sugar cane farm in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This micro farm is the perfect build for Minecraft players who want to get their hands on a large amount of sugarcane, as they can expect to get an average of four stacks per minute from it. To build this type of micro farm, Minecraft players will need:

32 of any building block

Three blocks of glass

One sand

One glowstone or shroomlight

One slab

One sugarcane

One water bucket

One hopper

Two chests

One minecart with hopper

One piston

One observer

One redstone dust

This is an automatic micro farm, so it should not require that much player intervention. Once the new farm is set up, Minecraft players shouldn't need to do more than occasionally empty its chest.

While they may be tricky to build, micro farms are a practical and creative way for Minecraft players to get a number of crops in-game.

