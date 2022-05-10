Easiest way to transport villagers in Minecraft

Villagers are incredibly helpful in Minecraft, but players sometimes need to move them around in order to complete builds.

When it comes to moving villagers, there are more than a few ways to get things done. Players can utilize things like minecarts, the placement of job blocks, and boats to achieve their goals. Depending on the circumstances, each method of travel can be effective to a varying degree.

However, the easiest option to move villagers for most players is through the usage of boats. It's cheap and very effective at short to medium distances.

How to move villagers with boats in Minecraft

Getting villagers around with boats in Minecraft doesn't require much in the way of resources and can be achieved easily with a few nudges.

Players simply need to craft their boats and bump into the villager until they collide with a placed boat. Once the villager is popped into the boat, they can be whisked to their next destination. The player can then break the boat and allow the villager to disembark to their new location.

Steps to move a villager with a boat:

Construct a boat. This can be achieved by heading to a crafting table and using one of two recipes depending on the version of Minecraft being played. In Java Edition, players will want to place matching wooden planks in a U shape on the crafting grid. Bedrock Edition players will want to do the same but also place a wooden shovel in the center of the grid. When players have their boat, they'll need to find their desired villager for transport. Once they've done so, they'll want to place the boat on the ground. Carefully nudge the villager by bumping into it until it makes contact with the boat. Doing so will place the villager into the boat. Players can now enter the boat and move it to the necessary location. Boats move slower over land, but they do move regardless, ensuring the player and villager can get to their destination as needed. Once players have made their way to their destination, all they need to do is step out of the boat and break it. Doing so will free the villager and allow them to roam as they normally would.

This method isn't ideal for long-distance travel, and players may want to consider setting up a rail system as an alternative for farther distances.

Regardless, simply popping a villager in a boat and riding over to a nearby location is, by far, the easiest solution to the problem of moving villagers around.

