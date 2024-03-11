How to make Naruto in Infinite Craft

Building Naruto in Infinite Craft requires mixing Anime and Wind blocks in the game. These blocks can be obtained by mixing four basic blocks: Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire. Each of these blocks is provided at the beginning of the game. When a new block is created, it is automatically stored in the game's memory.

This article takes an anime route and provides the correct method to build Naruto in Infinite Craft.

Comprehensive guide on how to create the Naruto in Infinite Craft

The intermediate step in the creation of Naruto in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating Naruto in Infinite Craft is a time-consuming process that requires you to follow 10 sequential steps. Each of these steps leads to a different product, which is further mixed to obtain the desired object. Failing to mix the correct blocks at the right step will lead to different outcomes. Hence, it is advisable to avoid mistakes by patiently following the process.

Here are all the steps you'll need to get the Naruto block in the game:

Mix the Fire block with the Fire block to create the Volcano block Mix the Water block with the Water block to create the Lake block Mix the Volcano block and the Lake block to create the Island block Mix the Island block with another Island block to create the Continent block Mix the Earth block with another Earth block to create the Mountain block Mix the Continent block with the Mountain block to create the Asia block Mix Asia block with the Island block to create the Japan block Mix the Fire block with the Water block to create the Steam block Mix the Steam block with the Japan block to create the Anime block Finally, mix the Anime block with the Wind block to create Naruto in Infinite Craft

If you follow the process correctly, you'll have Naruto blocks, as well as several other blocks like Anime, Mountains, Asia, the Island, the Lake, Volcano, and Japan, saved in your game's memory. You can further use them to express your inner creativity by randomly mixing them to get different results.

The making of Naruto in the game is also similar to the construction of the Computer in Infinite Craft, as the creation of both involves several intuitive steps.

