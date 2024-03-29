How to make (Nintendo) Switch in Infinite Craft

Our most recent Infinite Craft guides have covered unlocking Xbox and PlayStation—and we had plenty of fun doing so, as well. With that, it seems like more than an appropriate time to cover the third big name in the video game console market: the Nintendo Switch.

In this guide, we'll be going over what you need to have unlocked and ready to combine in your Infinite Craft inventory to make "Switch." It won't be labeled "Nintendo Switch" specifically—just "Switch." But it's the Nintendo gaming system we're talking about here.

We're also going to take a look at a bunch of other elements you can create with Switch once it's unlocked. Why? Because we're just really nice people, that's why. And we love Infinite Craft.

Unlocking Switch in Infinite Craft

As we mentioned in our Infinite Craft guides for both Xbox and PlayStation, the element System is vital when it comes to unlocking these game console names. That's especially true with Switch, as that requires System to be combined with... wait for it... Nintendo.

Let's go over how to unlock that for those of you who haven't yet, and it'll make the rest of the other steps going forward that much easier.

Merge Earth and Wind to make Dust. Take that and merge it with another Earth to get Planet. Planet combined with Fire conjures up Sun. That plus Fire creates Solar. Mix Solar and Planet and you have System.

Now, we need to go over the instructions on creating Nintendo. Unfortunately, while "time travel to 1889 and start a Hanafuda card manufacturing company" is technically correct, it's not the process we're looking for here. So, what is?

Well, first, let's make everyone's favorite mustachioed handyman—and we're not talking about Dwayne Schneider from One Day At a Time. Nah, son, it's-a Mario!

Combine Fire and Wind to make Smoke. Take that Smoke and mix it with Water and create Fog. Put that aside and mix Earth and Water to get Plant. Take Fog in one hand and Plant in the other to create Mushroom. Now we need Wave, so let's mesh Water and Wind. Combining two Waves makes Tsunami. Finally, mixing Mushroom and Tsunami creates Mario!

Now that we have the Mushroom Kingdom's finest hero, it's time to unlock the company that gave him to the world: Nintendo.

How do you make Super Mario? By combining Mario with Mushroom, of course! Now, mix Super Mario with Wind (yeah, we don't get it, either) to make Super Mario Bros. Take that element and mix it with Dust, and you get Nintendo. Nintendo mixed with System creates Switch.

Other recipes to make with Switch

What you can make with Switch in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.Fun)

Now that you've made Switch in Infinite Craft, there's a bunch more you can unlock with it.

Combining Switch with...

with... Itself creates Lever.

Universe creates Multiverse .

creates . Mario creates Luigi .

creates . Human creates Robot .

creates . River creates Waterfall .

creates . Super Mario Bros. creates Super Mario Odyssey.

creates Xbox creates Console .

creates . Nintendo creates Joy-Con .

creates . Game creates Joy .

creates . Park creates Ride.

These were ten examples we came up with, but go see what you are able to conjure up. Then, make sure you share what you find in the comments section below.