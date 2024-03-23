How to make Pelé in Infinite Craft

Out of all the elements to find in Infinite Craft, discovering famous names is particularly fun. Figuring out what you need to combine to create, say, Elton John, Barack Obama, or Captain Kangaroo is a pretty fun challenge.

I suppose I'm going to have to do one of these for Captain Kangaroo now, aren't I?

Well, today we're going to go over how to unlock one of the absolute legends in the world of football - Pelé.

The Brazilian superstar was not only one of the greatest soccer players of all time, he was one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. His fame was on par with that of Muhammed Ali, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, or even Captain Kangaroo. Well, except Captain Kangaroo wasn't an athlete. Or a kangaroo, now that we think about it.

Anyway, let's take a look at how to unlock the man himself, Pelé!

How to unlock Pelé in Infinite Craft

The steps to make Pele in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.Fun)

As usual, let's skip to the end in case you already have a ton of Infinite Craft elements unlocked as it is. Pelé can be unlocked by combining Soccer and King - a surprisingly rare instance in Infinite Craft where the recipe for something makes sense.

Let's start with making Soccer first and if you have a problem with calling it "soccer," I don't know what to tell you.

Mix Earth and Wind to make Dust. Combine Dust with Wind and you get Sandstorm. Combining Sandstorm with itself produces Dust Storm. Take that Dust Storm and mix it with Sandstorm, and you have Dust Bowl. Combine that with Water and you end up with Mud. Turn around and mix that with Dust Bowl again and you have Mud Bowl. Now, mix that with another Mud and you have Football for some reason. Finally, Football combined with itself conjures Soccer.

With that taken care off, we now need to unlock King. So, let's go over how to do that.

Earth and Water combined creates Plant. Add another Water to that and you get Swamp. Wind and Plant mixed produces Dandelion. Combine Dandelion and Swamp and you have Frog. Ribbit. Frog mixed with Wind creates Prince. Finally, combining Prince with Earth creates King.

Now, all that's left is to combine Soccer and King, and you've got Pelé!

Once you have the legend, well, there's not a ton to create with the element afterwards. Still, you never know what's going to pop up in Infinite Craft, so keep playing around and see what you can create!