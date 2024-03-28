How to make PlayStation in Infinite Craft

We recently made Xbox in Infinite Craft, so let's keep the ball rolling. Next up on our list: Sony PlayStation. Later, we'll look at how to create both Nintendo and Switch and help you conjure up the entire video game universe with Neal Agarwal's Infinite Craft.

But every great journey always begins with a single step.

Making PlayStation in Infinite Craft

For this guide, we're referring to "PlayStation" as a brand and not a specific console. Although, with the way Infinite Craft works, once unlocked, it can pretty much stand for either. Once you have unlocked it, though, you'll have the opportunity to then go on and discover a whole smorgasbord of PlayStation-related elements.

One element you'll need, not only for PlayStation but pretty much any video game console, is System. In fact, it's that combined with Disc that will create PlayStation in the end.

Let's take a look at how to unlock System right off the bat.

Merge Earth and Wind to make Dust. Take that and merge it with another Earth to get Planet. Planet combined with Fire conjures up Sun. That plus Fire creates Solar. Mix Solar and Planet and you have System.

So, how do we go about making Disc? Glad you asked. This is how:

Combine Fire and Water to make Steam. Steam combined with Fire creates Engine. Earth combined with Fire will give you Lava. Tell that Lava to "cool off!" by throwing Water on it to make Stone. Grab that Engine from before and mix it with that Stone to get yourself Steamroller. Oh. This is getting interesting. Steamroller right over Earth, and you get — what else? — Flat Earth. Mixing Flat Earth and Wind nets you Frisbee. Then, Frisbee mixed with Earth (just Regular, Normal, Real-Life, Round Earth this time) creates Disc.

Now, all that's left to create PlayStation is to mix that Disc with System, and you're off to the races.

Other Infinite Earth recipes that use PlayStation

So much PlayStation! (Image via Neal.Fun)

Now that you have PlayStation in your Infinite Craft arsenal, what else can you bring up? Well, here are ten other items you can unlock, including the different Sony home consoles themselves, using this new element you just made.

Combine PlayStation with:

Xbox to create War .

to create . Vampire to create Bloodborne.

to create Earth to create Minecraft .

to create . Volcano to create PlayStation 4 .

to create . PlayStation 4 to create PlayStation 4 Pro .

to create . Sun to create PlayStation 3 .

to create . Satellite to create PlayStation 2 .

to create . Atlas to create God of War .

to create . Space to create PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale .

to create . Stone to create Rockband.

We've got more cool game-related Infinite Craft elements, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda Gaming!