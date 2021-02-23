How to make ramps and slopes in Valheim: A step-by-step guide for beginners

Ramps and slopes are extremely important in Valheim for dragging carts or wheeled vehicles to a higher region.

Valheim's intricate open-world survival mechanics make the construction of a ramp or slope time-consuming. They're also difficult to execute with finesse.

This means that players need to be very patient as one miscalculated click can result in 10 additional attempts at fixing the damage that has been done.

To create a ramp or slope in Valheim, players will require a fair amount of stone resources to raise the ground level to the desired height. Players will also require the hoe tool, commonly known as the ground flattening tool.

Once players have all the necessary items in their inventory, they can start building a ramp or slope for desired elevation in Valheim.

How to build a slope or ramp in Valheim

To build a slope or ramp in Valheim, players will first need to create a raised platform. Players can do this by standing at a fixed spot and executing the "raise ground" feature on the same spot. Players will need to raise the ground level multiple times before reaching the desired elevation.

Once the raised structure has been created, players need to continue raising the ground next to the structure using the same feature along a straight line. Doing this will require a fair amount of stones.

Players are advised to carry ample amounts of stones in their inventory when trying to create a slope or ramp in Valheim.

Players are advised to place as many adjoining structures of the same height as is required to match the desired width of the ramp or slope.

Once players have managed to construct a wall-like structure of optimal height and width, they will need to start raising the ground in front of the wall.

Players mustn't raise the ground level to match the wall's height. Players should keep the elevation level of the new raised structure at least a couple of feet lower than the pre-constructed wall. The width of this secondary raised ground should be the same as the width of the first wall.

Players will need to continue raising the ground level until the entire area in front of the first wall is filled with raised ground levels, which will gradually descend as they get further from the initial structure. These structures will appear extremely uneven and unfit to be termed a slope or a ramp in Valheim.

This is where the hoe tool comes into play. The player will need to use the ground flattening tool to level out all the rocky bumps and create a comparatively smooth surface.

Once players have flattened all the steep structures, they should be able to pull their carts and wheeled vehicles to the top of the structure in Valheim.