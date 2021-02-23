Valheim's Viking-themed survival game features a dedicated console mode that allows players to input cheats and commands for in-game benefits.

Did you know that you can decorate with trophies? (From animals and monsters alike) Where have you put them?🦌#Valheim #Vikings #Survival pic.twitter.com/3L9ThlerXp — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 17, 2021

Cheats and console commands in Valheim are limited to single-player worlds so that it does not ruin the fun for others in a multiplayer world. Some of these commands can be outright hilarious and game-breaking.

The actions that a player can execute with the help of a console command in Valheim can range from attaining God mode to limitlessly spawning whichever resource they require.

Players need to ensure that the in-game cheats and command feature are activated by typing "imacheater" in the console.

Before going into details about some of the most useful console commands in Valheim, players are advised to use these codes at their own risk.

Abusing any feature from the console could result in Valheim crashing or even deleting the entire world where the commands were executed.

Players can find the entire list of console commands in Valheim here.

Most useful console commands in Valheim

spawn [item] [quantity]

The spawn command is undoubtedly one of the most useful console commands available in the game. Starting from in-game resources to specific monsters or bosses, this command is a must for anyone who recently started playing the game.

Besides getting a general idea about the items and enemies available in Valheim, this command will allow players to get a detailed insight into the visual appearances of certain items in the game.

goto [point x, point y]

The teleportation command for Valheim is handy for players who do not wish to go through the hassle of walking through biomes and terrains.

Simply put, this specific console command is the fastest method of travelling around the map of Valheim.

Using this command does mean that the player will miss out on all the visual details on Valheim that are worth relishing.

raisekill [skill] [value of increase]

The skill-upgrade command allows players to increase a specific skill by the specified amount for their in-game character.

This command will present players with the option of getting a rough idea about how a specific skill-build can affect the character's overall gameplay. It can also be used in the middle of fights to increase the character's skill according to the scenario.

killall

Like the code suggests, this console command can be used by players to kill all enemies present in the vicinity. This command can come in handy during overwhelming situations, where players find themselves surrounded by high-level enemies in Valheim.

These are some of the most useful console commands in Valheim that can come in handy in certain in-game scenarios.