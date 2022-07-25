How to make Razorgrain Flour in Fallout 76

In the final month of the summer season, Fallout 76 players are starting to get in the spirit by gathering around the campfire to indulge in a few classic s'mores. However, tragedy strikes! They cannot craft their fireside delicacy without one of the required ingredients, Razorgrain Flour.

Like real-world flour, this material is used in a couple of recipes for treats in the wasteland. However, unlike the former, Razorgrain Flour also grants a slight boost in action points if eaten as it is.

This makes this foodstuff much more valuable among users who like to travel lightly, thanks to this buff.

However, like every other craftable resource in Fallout 76, they will have to construct this item themselves. A few pointers may help craft any item much easier among new and veteran gamers.

Crafting Razorgrain Flour in Fallout 76

Razorgrain as it appears in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Before players can start collecting the required resources, they will need the recipe first. Luckily, Razorgrain Flour is one of the many recipes they start their Fallout 76 playthrough with.

They can view the recipe and craft the flour from a cooking station. The recipe requires concrete, boiled water, and razorgrain.

Boiled water is the easiest of the three ingredients to collect in Fallout 76. On top of this being a common food item to find across Appalachia, it is one of many food recipes users have by default.

To craft this, they need two bottles of dirty water as well as one unit of wood. It can be made at cooking or chemistry stations.

Next, gamers will need to collect concrete. This ingredient is common in constructing water pumps and various base-building foundations.

This is a mineral resource that can be crafted in bulk. Most commonly, readers can find these concrete scraps at Poseidon Energy Plant Yard and Gorge Junkyard.

Razorgrain can give players a bit of a headache to farm in bulk. Of course, since it is a plant, the first couple they obtain should be planted at their base to make farming the resource much easier. However, those who want lots of razorgrain instantly can harvest over 50 of the plant at Billings Homestead.

Once users collect one concrete, one boiled water, and four stalks of razorgrain, they can finally craft Razorgrain Flour. As a reminder, this resource can be prepared at any cooking station they can access. However, why would anyone want to craft and eat just straight-up post-apocalyptic flour?

The boost of 60 action points gamers receive from snacking on a bag is much greater than that of Nuka-Cola. In fact, the increase is six times greater than that of the iconic soft drink.

On top of being used to craft interesting food items, Razorgrain Flour is one of the best possible food items readers can get in-game.

