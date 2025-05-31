Elden Ring Nightreign introduces a unique twist to magic gameplay with the Recluse, a spellcaster class that doesn’t rely on traditional flasks or constant spell slots. Instead, the Recluse draws power from a resource called Affinity Residue, which fuels her Magic Cocktail system, allowing for dynamic, combo-based spellcasting based on elemental pickups.

Here’s how the Magic Cocktail System works.

How to make the Recluse Magic Cocktail in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Recluse channels elemental residue into a devastating Magic Cocktail spell in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

To create a Magic Cocktail, you must first absorb Affinity Residue from enemies. This can be done after hitting enemies with Magic, Fire, Lightning, or Holy attacks. Once hit, you’ll notice a colored ring around your reticle. Press Triangle + L2 (PlayStation) or Y + LT (Xbox) to absorb the element.

Each element gives a different residue:

Magic – From sorceries or magic weapons

– From sorceries or magic weapons Fire – From fire spells or flame damage

– From fire spells or flame damage Lightning – From lightning-based incantations

– From lightning-based incantations Holy – From holy spells or blessed weapon hits

You need three total residues to mix and activate a Magic Cocktail. The mix can be all one type, a mix of two (2+1), or a full tri-element combo.

When ready, use the same button input to unleash your spell. Casting a Magic Cocktail resets your residue count, so you must collect more to cast again. It’s also the Recluse’s main way to restore FP, which adds a neat risk-reward mechanic to her playstyle.

All Magic Cocktail Spell Types

Single-Element Spells (3x of one residue)

Pure Magic – Magic aura that circles and damages enemies over time.

– Magic aura that circles and damages enemies over time. Pure Fire – Fiery whirlwind that burns enemies and leaves a lasting flame.

– Fiery whirlwind that burns enemies and leaves a lasting flame. Pure Lightning – Self-buff that enhances dodging with lightning speed.

– Self-buff that enhances dodging with lightning speed. Pure Holy – Envelops the Recluse in holy light, boosting poise and resistance.

Dual-Element Spells (2x + 1x residue combos)

Magic + Fire – Launches a pursuing wraith flame.

– Launches a pursuing wraith flame. Magic + Lightning – Summons a magic blade with a mobile slash attack.

– Summons a magic blade with a mobile slash attack. Magic + Holy – Magic veil that conserves FP for all allies briefly.

– Magic veil that conserves FP for all allies briefly. Fire + Lightning – Turns you into a fireball, blasting lightning while charging.

– Turns you into a fireball, blasting lightning while charging. Fire + Holy – Raises a torch, boosting allies’ max HP and hurting enemies.

– Raises a torch, boosting allies’ max HP and hurting enemies. Lightning + Holy – Defensive lightning shield that can parry attacks.

Triple-Element Spells (1x each residue)

Magic + Fire + Lightning – Gravity orb that pulls in foes before exploding.

– Gravity orb that pulls in foes before exploding. Magic + Fire + Holy – Breath attack that heals allies and damages foes.

– Breath attack that heals allies and damages foes. Fire + Lightning + Holy – Plants a rod that calls down lightning.

– Plants a rod that calls down lightning. Magic + Lightning + Holy – Creates an icy storm and grants invulnerability.

The Recluse’s Magic Cocktail in Elden Ring Nightreign is the core of her build. Nailing this cocktail system means mastering one of the most versatile spellcasters in the game.

Also read: Can you play Nightreign as a newcomer to the Soulsborne series?

