How to make Red dye in Genshin Impact

The new patch 2.7 update is out, and Genshin Impact players are enjoying all its content. The latest content not only brings new characters and weapons but new story quests as well.

A new World Quest has been added with a new 2.7 patch update that requires players to visit the Serenitea Pot and craft some red dye for an NPC. Red dye is one of the colors that players can craft inside their realm. Here is a list of materials players will need to craft red dye:

Sunsettia x 1

Carrot x 1

Valberry x 1

The following article will cover everything players need to know about crafting red dye in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to crafting Red dye in Serenitea Pot in patch 2.7

Red dye is one of the materials used in the Serenitea Pot to craft various furniture and decorations in Genshin Impact. Red dye is also required to complete the latest World Quest called "On the Stage, behind the Stage".

In the latest World Quest, travelers are assigned to collect three Pine Woods and one Red dye. Keep in mind that players will have to unlock the Serenitea Pot to complete the World Quest.

To access the Serenitea Pot, players will have to fulfill certain criteria such as:

Adventure Rank must be 28 or above

Must complete Liyue Archon Quest

Must Complete "A Teapot to Call Home" quest

Must complete "Interlude Chapter Act I" of Archon Quest

Players who have already fulfilled all the criteria can jump straight to making Red dye in the Serenitea Pot. The process is fairly simple, and the materials required to make Red dye can be abundantly found in Tevyat.

Enter the Serenitea Pot to interact with Tubby and select "Create Furnishing". Select the bottle symbol located in the top middle part of the screen. The new page will show all the different dyes that players can create, including Red dye.

Players will need to use either of the following materials to make one Red dye:

Sunsettia

Valberry

Carrot

Craft Red dye instantly with Sunsettia, Valberry, or Carrots (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players must have plenty of Sunsettias and Carrots in their inventory by randomly picking them during their adventures. Only one of the mentioned items is required to make one Red dye instantly.

Location of Sunsettias, Valberry, and Carrots in Genshin Impact

All the items required to make Red dye can be plentily found in Mondstadt. Players can either choose to forage all the items found in the wild, or they can go to NPC to buy these items from the shop.

Here’s all the Valberry locations I’ve found.

54ish Valberry that you can get in about 8m.

Respawns after two days. @WorldOfTeyvat You can farm it out in not even two weeksHere’s all the Valberry locations I’ve found.54ish Valberry that you can get in about 8m.Respawns after two days. @Helios_star @WorldOfTeyvat You can farm it out in not even two weeksHere’s all the Valberry locations I’ve found.54ish Valberry that you can get in about 8m.Respawns after two days. https://t.co/XzDNbZ8lpJ

Players who do not want to spend time foraging the items can go directly to Liyue, where they can visit the following NPC to buy Sunsettias and Carrots:

Find Chef Mao near Adventurer's Guild to buy Carrots

Find Bolai under the LiyueWharf to buy Sunsettias

The map shown in the above tweet will help players collect Valberry. Valberry grows in groups of three, and players can go to the marked locations on the map to harvest Valberries from the wild.

