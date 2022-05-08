Where to find carrots and sunsettia in Genshin Impact

In the new Genshin Impact event called Marvelous Merchandise, an NPC called Liben will ask for common ingredients in exchange for Box O' World rewards. For the items required for the Day 2 daily commissions, players have to exchange five carrots and five sunsettias with Liben. The easiest way to collect carrots and sunsettias is to buy them from Liyue Harbor NPCs.

Sunsettias and Carrots are some of the most common ingredients and can also easily be found in the wild when traveling.

Here's a breakdown of where players can find carrots and sunsettias in Genshin Impact to complete the new event-specific commission.

Where to find carrots and sunsettias in Genshin Impact

Carrots and Sunsettias can easily be found by foraging in the wild when traveling. Though both items can be found in Liyue, it is much easier to collect them in Mondstadt due to their abundance of spawn locations there.

Carrots can be found growing on the ground with other ingredients such as Radishes. There are destructible crates and barrels that will provide carrots. Players can use the interactive map below to find all locations of carrots in Tevyat.

It is worth noting that the interactive map above will not show the locations of destructible crates and barrels that drop carrots.

Sunsettia can be found in groups of three growing on Cuihua Trees in Mondstadt and Liyue. In some locations, players can also find sunsettia on the base of the Cuihua Trees. There is also a chance to get sunsettia as a drop by breaking destructible crates, barrels, and pots.

Players can use the help of the interactive map below to find all the spawn locations of sunsettias. Do keep in mind that the map will not necessarily show the location of crates, barrels, and pots that can drop sunsettias.

Buying Carrots and Sunsettias in Liyue Harbor

Instead of following farming routes or marked locations on interactive maps, players can choose to buy carrots and sunsettias from NPCs. Various NPCs can be found all across Tevyat that sell different common ingredients, including sunsettias and carrots.

Players can find Chef Mao located in Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor to get some ingredients. The restaurant can be located on the way to Liyue's Adventurer's Guild.

Location of Chef Mao (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can buy a total of 10 carrots for 260 Mora each. Players will need 2600 Mora to buy all ten carrots from Chef Mao.

To buy sunsettias, players need to find an NPC called Bolai under the wharf of Liyue Harbor.

Location of Bolai in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can buy a total of 10 Sunsettias for 170 Mora each. Therefore, players will need 1700 Mora to buy all ten sunsettias from Bolai. It will take three real-world days before players can buy carrots and sunsettias again from the NPCs in Genshin Impact.

