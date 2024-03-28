Can you make video game systems in Infinite Craft? Of course you can make video game systems in Infinite Craft. It's called Infinite Craft. Come on, guys. Pay attention. You can call this the first of a three-part special: How to make video game systems in Infinite Craft.

I'm sure it'll win a Pulitzer. At the moment, we will start with Xbox. No Xbox in particular, just the brand.

Making Xbox in Infinite Craft

Let's start with the two elements you need to make Xbox. If you already have Microsoft and/or Game, you're all set. You just need to smoosh them together, and you're done.

One element you'll need to make Xbox — heck, pretty much any game console — is System. Let's go over how to make that one:

Merge Earth and Wind to make Dust. Take that and merge it with another Earth to get Planet. Planet combined with Fire conjures up Sun. That plus Fire creates Solar. Mix Solar and Planet and you have System.

This element will make the process of creating other game consoles a lot smoother.

Now, you need Microsoft. Let's look at that.

Earth with itself gets you Mountain. Adding Wind to that Mountain creates Avalanche. Two of those combined makes Snow. Add Snow with Wind and you have Blizzard.

Time to bust out that System element.

Combine Blizzard with System to get Windows. System combined with itself produces Universe. Now, just smoosh Universe with Windows, and you get Microsoft.

Finally, let's make Game.

System mixed with Fire nets you Computer. Combine that with System to obtain Software. Take Software and merge it with Earth and you have Game.

There you go. Now, just take Microsoft and Game, and you have Xbox!

Other Infinite Craft recipes using Xbox

Now that you've got the console, let's look at what you can create with it.

Xbox combined with:

Itself creates Xbox 360.

Human creates Gamer .

creates . Google creates Googlebox (whatever that is)

creates (whatever that is) Energy creates Xbox One .

creates . Crash creates Red Ring .

creates . Alien creates Halo .

creates . Boxer creates Fight .

creates . Dandelion creates Minecraft .

creates . God creates Kinect .

creates . Halo creates Master Chief.

We've also got guides to making PlayStation and Switch, along with many other related elements, on the way.