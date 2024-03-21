It shouldn't come as a surprise that you can make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. After all, the browser game allows you to be wildly imaginative and create a variety of tiles and cards, including One Piece, Avengers, Thanos, and Breaking Bad.

Getting Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft is quite complex. There are various methods to get to it, as is the case with plenty of other cards in the game. We have jotted down the way we think is the easiest below.

How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

The method we will go by is combining /r/infinitecraft and Mathematician to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. The steps to get to each of them are as follows:

How to get /r/infinitecraft in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get /r/infinitecraft in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Wind + Earth = Dust

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Engine + Sand = Sandbox

Earth + Dust = Planet

Sandbox + Planet = Minecraft

Earth + Water = Plant

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Lake + Volcano = Island

Water + Island = Ship

Ship + Lake = Pirate

Pirate + Plant = Parrot

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Sand + Fire = Glass

Glass + Smoke = Mirror

Mirror + Mountain = Echo

Echo + Parrot = Repeat

Repeat + Repeat = Loop

Loop + Repeat = Infinite

Infinite + Minecraft = Infinitecraft

Steam + Engine = Train

Train + Water = Submarine

Engine + Engine = Rocket

Rocket + Rocket = Satellite

Rocket + Train = Bullet Train

Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Water = Swamp

Dandelion + Swamp = Frog

Fire + Frog = Boiling Frog

Boiling Frog + Internet = Reddit

Reddit + Submarine = Subreddit

Infinitecraft + Subreddit = /r/infinitecraft

How to get Mathematician in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Mathematician in Infinite Craft

Dandelion + Plant = Weed

Water + Smoke = Fog

Fog + Planet = Venus

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Venus = Life

Smoke + Life = Vampire

Weed + Vampire = Count

Water + Weed = Bong

Weed + Bong = Stoner

Count + Count = Number

Count + Number = Counting

Number + Counting = Math

Math + Stoner = Mathematician

How to get Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.fun)

How to get Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

Mathematician + /r/infinitecraft = Infinite Craft

Some of the other possible recipes that you can make with Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft are as follows:

Infinite Craft + China = Great Wall

Infinite Craft + Egg = Chicken

Infinite Craft + Dinosaur = T-Rex

Infinite Craft + Move = Inception

Infinite Craft + Ocean = Atlantis

Infinite Craft + Paper = Money

Infinite Craft + Star = Black Hole

Infinite Craft + Universe = God

Infinite Craft + Wave = Tsunami

Check out other Infinite Craft recipes: