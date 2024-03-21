It shouldn't come as a surprise that you can make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. After all, the browser game allows you to be wildly imaginative and create a variety of tiles and cards, including One Piece, Avengers, Thanos, and Breaking Bad.
Getting Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft is quite complex. There are various methods to get to it, as is the case with plenty of other cards in the game. We have jotted down the way we think is the easiest below.
How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
The method we will go by is combining /r/infinitecraft and Mathematician to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. The steps to get to each of them are as follows:
How to get /r/infinitecraft in Infinite Craft
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Engine + Sand = Sandbox
- Earth + Dust = Planet
- Sandbox + Planet = Minecraft
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Lake + Volcano = Island
- Water + Island = Ship
- Ship + Lake = Pirate
- Pirate + Plant = Parrot
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Sand + Fire = Glass
- Glass + Smoke = Mirror
- Mirror + Mountain = Echo
- Echo + Parrot = Repeat
- Repeat + Repeat = Loop
- Loop + Repeat = Infinite
- Infinite + Minecraft = Infinitecraft
- Steam + Engine = Train
- Train + Water = Submarine
- Engine + Engine = Rocket
- Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
- Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
- Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Dandelion + Swamp = Frog
- Fire + Frog = Boiling Frog
- Boiling Frog + Internet = Reddit
- Reddit + Submarine = Subreddit
- Infinitecraft + Subreddit = /r/infinitecraft
How to get Mathematician in Infinite Craft
- Dandelion + Plant = Weed
- Water + Smoke = Fog
- Fog + Planet = Venus
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Venus = Life
- Smoke + Life = Vampire
- Weed + Vampire = Count
- Water + Weed = Bong
- Weed + Bong = Stoner
- Count + Count = Number
- Count + Number = Counting
- Number + Counting = Math
- Math + Stoner = Mathematician
How to get Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
- Mathematician + /r/infinitecraft = Infinite Craft
Some of the other possible recipes that you can make with Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft are as follows:
- Infinite Craft + China = Great Wall
- Infinite Craft + Egg = Chicken
- Infinite Craft + Dinosaur = T-Rex
- Infinite Craft + Move = Inception
- Infinite Craft + Ocean = Atlantis
- Infinite Craft + Paper = Money
- Infinite Craft + Star = Black Hole
- Infinite Craft + Universe = God
- Infinite Craft + Wave = Tsunami
