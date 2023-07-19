How many days till Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream and Fontaine update? Hydro Nation release speculation

Less than four weeks are left before Genshin Impact releases the long-awaited Nation of Justice, Fontaine. Many players look forward to finally visiting the Hydro region, and some might wonder how many days are left until its arrival. The developers will introduce Fontaine in the upcoming version 4.0, which is expected to go live on August 16, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on all servers.

Genshin Impact will also do a Special Program and livestream it on their official YouTube and Twitch channels before the update. This article will cover what travelers can expect in the live show and also provide countdowns for the Special Program and version 4.0 update date.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream and update date

Based on the current six weeks per patch schedule, the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be released on August 16, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Travelers can refer to the above time to keep track of the new update date. Before the new patch goes live, there will be a five-hour maintenance period where all the servers will be down. Once the maintenance has ended, travelers will receive 600 Primogems as compensation from the developers.

Genshin Impact usually conducts the Special Program on Fridays, 10 to 12 days before the new update is released. Since version 4.0 is expected to debut on August 16, 2023, travelers can expect the livestream to be done on August 4, 2023. The above countdown shows the time left until Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program. Travelers who wish to watch the livestream can head to the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

On a related note, the officials will also drop three redeem codes worth 300 Primogems for free during the live stream. The codes usually expire within a day, so fans are advised to claim the freebies as soon as possible.

Expected announcements in the 4.0 Special Program

The officials will announce all the new events, quests, and other important details about the upcoming update in the 4.0 Special Program. The developers are also expected to release a new trailer to reveal more information about the new region, similar to Sumeru's teaser. Additionally, Genshin Impact will officially announce the upcoming Event Character banners for the 4.0 update.

Based on recent leaks, it seems that Lyney will be the only new 5-star from Fontaine in version 4.0 and will be in the first phase alongside Yelan, who will receive her second rerun banner. Furthermore, the second phase will likely feature Childe and Zhongli's fourth rerun banners. Lynette and Freminet are speculated to be 4-star units, but their release dates are currently unknown.