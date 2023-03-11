How many maps are available to play in The Finals beta?

The Finals is an upcoming multiplayer title that has gained quite a bit of traction in the last few days. It is currently in its closed beta phase, with limited players allowed access to the game's servers. The beta build has enabled fans to experiment with various aspects of the game's world and the gameplay mechanics before its release.

The maps in the game are one of its most iconic features. They are designed to be fully destructible, meaning players can engage in combat and alter the map according to their preferences. This level of destructibility allows players to approach fights in their own unique way and create their own paths throughout the map.

It allows players to strategize and plan their moves according to their playstyle. However, during the beta phase, players can access only a few maps to explore. This article will take a closer look at the available map pool in The Finals and briefly overview their details.

All accessible maps in The Finals closed beta

The Finals closed beta kicked off on March 7, 2023. Currently, the beta allows access to only two maps - Seoul and Monaco. Both are entirely different from each other, allowing players to experiment with different environments and playstyles.

Seoul showcases towering skyscrapers in the heart of the city. The gameplay on this map is notably more intense, with frequent close-range engagements between players. This map's layout enables players to unleash destruction on everything in sight and engage their enemies in any way they see fit.

Monaco, on the other hand, takes an open approach. The map isn't clustered with buildings, allowing players to engage in more mid-range combat. Having that said, the map is also completely destructible.

Day and night variants of maps (Images via Embark Studios)

The two maps feature day and night variants, allowing players to appreciate their beauty during different times of the day. Additionally, the time of day can affect the method of approaching a fight. Under cover of night, stealthy tactics may prove more advantageous, whereas a fast and aggressive approach may be more effective during the day.

How do you play The Finals close beta on PC?

THE FINALS @reachthefinals



We're starting to light up the servers in the next hour. To get a chance to play the Closed Beta, make sure you're signed up for playtesting on Steam, we will be sending out invites continuously! store.steampowered.com/app/2073850/TH… ARE YOU READY TO #REACHTHEFINALS We're starting to light up the servers in the next hour. To get a chance to play the Closed Beta, make sure you're signed up for playtesting on Steam, we will be sending out invites continuously! ARE YOU READY TO #REACHTHEFINALS? We're starting to light up the servers in the next hour. To get a chance to play the Closed Beta, make sure you're signed up for playtesting on Steam, we will be sending out invites continuously! 👉 store.steampowered.com/app/2073850/TH… https://t.co/JPYy4wQ306

Since the game is currently in a closed beta phase, users cannot access it directly. Instead, they must register for the game's playtest first and await an invitation to join. Once an invite is received, players can begin playing the game. Here's how you can register for the playtest:

1) Log into Steam and head over to the Store tab.

2) Look up 'The Finals' in the search box and select the correct game from the search results.

3) Find the "Join The Finals Playtest" section and click on Request Access.

Now you have to wait for an invite to join the game's closed beta. Check your email inbox (the email ID associated with your Steam account) for updates regarding the invitation.

Despite the limited number of maps, The Finals closed beta gives players a glimpse of the game's diverse and dynamic gameplay. It allows players to employ various strategies and tactics while fully immersing themselves in the experience that the game sets out to provide.

