How many times has Mizkif been banned on Twitch?

American streaming mogul and co-founder of One True King, Matthew "Mizkif" started creating content in 2016 and has amassed an impressive tally of over two million followers and 13,963 active subscribers on Amazon's popular streaming service, Twitch.

Prior to establishing himself as a popular Just Chatting streamer on the platform, Mizkif was a variety content creator. He rose to prominence after being the cameraman for fellow YouTuber Paul "Ice Poseidon."

In the years he has been active as a content creator, Matthew has had a couple of run-ins with Twitch's unpredictable ban hammer for violating the popular streaming platform's community guidelines, knowingly or unknowingly.

Exploring Mizkif's Twitch bans

According to the automated notification Twitch account StreamerBans, the American content creator has been banned a total of two times on Twitch. His most recent suspension was handed to him on January 14, 2023, for "Aiding Account Suspension Evasion." Matthew took to Twitter to post a screenshot of StreamerBans' automated tweet.

Describing what "Aiding Account Suspension Evasion" means, the email that can be seen in the post says:

"Enabling another person to evade an account suspension by featuring them or their content in your own content for a prolonged time."

Since Twitch did not specify the exact segment of the stream that earned him a ban, most of the community was left pondering what led to the suspension. Eventually, a Redditor, u/throwawaybyebye, came to the conclusion that the likely reason for Matthew's second ban was watching content made by a banned Twitch streamer, Ali "Gross Gore." This was reportedly later verified by Matthew himself.

Given the s*xual assault cover-up controversy the popular streamer has been embroiled in recently, a major chunk of the community was delighted when he was banned in January 2023.

Due to a lack of rigidity from Twitch's end in codifying its Terms of Service, streamers can often endure multiple strikes before they are permanently banned. This, however, depends on the severity of the violation. The American streamer had his January 14 ban revoked within 24 hours, given the reason behind it was not as serious enough.

Mizkif's first Twitch ban

Matthew's first run-in with Twitch's ban hammer came in May 2016. The content creator, along with fellow streamer Tim "Esfand," was handed a seven-day suspension for making inappropriate jokes involving another streamer, Jenna "Meowri".

The controversy came to life after both men attended PAX East, an event that celebrates gaming culture, in 2019 and met her for the first time. The pair were streaming IRL. Upon encountering Jenna, she and Mizkif were seen talking, their faces fairly close to each other's. The controversy stemmed from Matthew's statement that followed shortly after viewers started shipping him and Meowri, where he said:

“She just sucked my d**k.”

Unimpressed by the statement, Jenna made it known to both Esfand and Matthew that she did not appreciate the latter's crude comment. In May 2019, a month after the PAX event, Jenna's legal team reached out to Twitch, which resulted in both culprits being banned for seven days.

Matthew later publicly expressed regret for his actions and apologized to Jenna on Twitter.

“I was completely out of line and for the love of god please do not take it out on anyone. It was my fault”

Subsequently, he elaborated that the ban wasn't merely the result of his joke but also because of the behavior of viewers who'd watched his IRL livestream.

After Mizkif and Esfand served their respective suspensions, the community welcomed them with open arms, and neither of them lost any brand deals or had their names dragged through the mud. This was something that polarized the community.

