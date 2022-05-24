×
How many villagers can you have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to have 10 villagers on their island (Image via Nintendo)
Riddhima Pal
Modified May 24, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a cheerful life-simulation title that was released by Nintendo back in March 2020. It was released right as the global pandemic was beginning to send the whole world into lockdown. At the time, the title allowed players to experience some semblance of normalcy with the interactions that they had with the different kinds of villagers on the island. This made villagers one of the most important parts of the Nintendo life-simulation title.

In New Horizons, players have to create a hospitable environment on a deserted island for themselves and other villagers residing on the island. However, there is a restriction to the number of villagers a player can host on their island in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can only host a certain number of villagers on their islands

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 397 villagers to choose from while selecting residents on their islands in the game. However, despite the large number of villagers to choose from, players can only invite ten villagers to reside on their island.

Villagers in New Horizons are divided into eight different personality types: sisterly, normal, jock, cranky, smug, snooty, peppy, and lazy. Each of these personality types has their own set of traits attributed to them, and there are also certain personality types that find it difficult to get along with each other. New Horizons players are generally suggested to keep at least one villager from every personality type on their island, and then add two other villagers of any personality type of their choice.

Furthermore, Animal Crossing villagers are anthropomorphic characters. These villagers are also divided into different species, and the game has a specific number of villagers from each species, with some being rarer than the others. Players can choose to have any of these villagers for their island, and there are several ways to do so in the game.

Players can wait for villagers to appear on their island campsite so that they can interact with them and convince them to move to their island. Apart from this, players can also visit other players' islands or mystery islands in New Horizons to interact with villagers and convince them to reside on their in-game islands. Finally, players can also use amiibo cards to get villagers that they would like to have as residents on their New Horizons islands.

However, before players set out to acquire any villagers for their New Horizons island, they must ensure that they have space to accommodate a new villager. If they already have ten villagers on their island, players must make sure to get rid of a villager before they set out to get a new villager.

While players have often asked Nintendo to allow them to host more than ten villagers on their island, it seems like this demand will not be fulfilled. Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its final major free update back in November 2021. Hence, it is safe to assume that the developers will not be bringing in any more game-changing updates to the title.

Edited by Mayank Shete
