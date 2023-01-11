How to move your island house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After you’ve begun your adventure on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you might decide to move your island house. There could be a plethora of them, but simply put, if you want to have a change of pace, you can pick up your home, and move to another location.

However, you cannot do this when your home is still a tent. In order to move, you need a proper house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, once you’ve met that requirement, you can pick up and move your island house to another location. Here’s what you need to know to make it happen.

What to do if you want to move your island house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To move your island house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you also need to pay your debts, first. Tom Nook, everyone’s favorite Tanuki, gives you a bill of sale when you first move into your tent. It’s 49,800 Bells, or 5,000 Nook Miles.

It’s easy enough to make tons of Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so you want to make this an early focus. Once you’ve paid off your moving-in fees, you can take out a mortgage and build a proper home! The next day, you’ll have a home, and you can start making payments on that mortgage.

Next, you’ll want to gain access to an upgraded Resident Services building. It’s going to take a little time, though. You need to complete some in-game milestones before that will happen. After more villagers come to your island, you build your first bridge, and you prepare plots of land for those villagers, you’ll be well on your way. Also, upgrade your shop, that’s also important to the process.

Once you have the upgraded Resident Services building in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, wait a day, then go talk to Tom Nook within. He’ll give you a few options, but you want to select “I want to relocate”. This is Tom Nook though, so it’s going to cost some Bells. If you want to move your island house, it’s going to cost 30,000 Bells. Each time you do this, it will cost the same amount.

You can even more your villager houses too, or your other buildings. That’s a bit more expensive, at 50,000 Bells. However, if you’ve got the cash, you can move as many of your buildings around as you do Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

However, unlike the original mortgage, you must pay that 30,000 in one sitting, so make sure you have the money for it. You also need to make sure you have inventory space for the “Moving In Kit”.

From here, select the new location that you want to live at. It’s a simple enough matter of going back to your inventory, and putting the Moving In Kit where you want the house to be, and clicking “Build here”. Now, you just have to wait until the next morning, and you’ll have your brand-new home in a new location.

Again, you can also move your other buildings and villagers' houses, but that’s going to become incredibly expensive. Each building costs 50,000 Bells to move, and the only exception is the Resident Services. Unfortunately, without exploits or cheats, this cannot happen. Thankfully, if you want to move your own home, it’s an easy enough process, after you’ve spent some time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

