How much money did YouTube star Dr DisRespect approximately make in 2022?

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, more popularly known as Dr DisRespect, is a Twitch-turned-YouTube star known for his iconic streaming style. Highly popular for streaming FPS games such as any and all Call of Duty games, he also recently participated in Tfues Fortnite tournament with fellow creators TimTheTatman and Ninja.

Doc, as he is affectionately known in his community, has been in the streaming industry for more than a decade, having started back in 2011. He was professionally associated with Sledgehammer Games back in the day, before he started creating content full-time in 2015.

Until his permanent ban from Twitch, he has become quite a powerhouse on the platform and currently streams to his 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube. As an icon of the streaming community, let's take a look back at his time in 2022 in an attempt to determine how much Dr DisRespect earned last year.

Tracing Dr DisRespect's income in 2022

As mentioned before, the 40-year-old content creator is known for streaming shooter games and started his career streaming titles such as H1Z1 and Call of Duty. He has recently been known to try his hands at a variety of offerings, including Overwatch 2 and Valorant.

What sets him apart from most of his counterparts in the content creation space is his unique look and style, which has become known worldwide by gamers as the Dr DisRespect look. It comprises a classic mullet wig and a red combat vest paired with sunglasses.

Accompanying the iconic look is his ostentatious personality that is filled with bravado and a sense of superiority, and the two-time commits to the bit 100%. He only takes off his sunglasses for emergency situations. His tall stature and in-game shooting skills complement the character quite well, attracting a huge group of very loyal fans.

Dr DisRespect's 2022 by the numbers

Unlike Twitch, tracking YouTube streaming data is a tad bit more complicated, and Doc's unexplained ban from the purple platform has forced him to stream on the Google-owned service since 2020. However, recent stats indicate that there was no significant change in numbers due to the shift.

Recent streaming stats (Image via Playboard.co)

To understand how much Dr DisRespect earned from YouTube last year, we need to look at his viewership stats. According to playboard.co, the average concurrent viewership from his recent streams appears to be somewhere around 28.8K.

As per records from TwitchTracker, the number is surprisingly close to the average viewership number of the streamer for the year 2020, making it a plausible number.

Unlike Twitch, it is much more difficult to find membership stats, so this article will mainly focus on views and donations. Reportedly, the Doc received about $8K in Super Chats in the last week. From that information, we can take a calculated guess as to how much money he would be earning through donations on a yearly basis: approximately $384K.

Channel views and growth over time (Image via Social Blade)

Another big chunk of his revenue will be coming from his video views. According to Social Blade, Dr DisRespect had about 9.9 million views on his channel last month. Extrapolating that on a yearly scale with current AdSense rates in mind, his yearly revenue from ads should be somewhere around the $450,000 - $475,000 mark.

Other ventures

Doc's revenue streams do not end there. As a social media influencer with high-level brand sponsorships, it is unclear exactly how much money he receives from companies such as Game Fuel, ASUS, and Gillette.

Fans of Dr DisRespect will also know that the streamer has a gaming studio called the Midnight Society, which has been teasing its 'Vertical Extraction Shooter' Deadrop for a while now.

Suffice it to say that the streamer has his fingers in a lot of pies, making it difficult to estimate his income over a period of time. As per recent reports, however, a conservative estimate of his net worth should be upwards of $7 million.

