How much time is left for Genshin Impact's 3.3 livestream? Countdown and schedule details

Genshin Impact's 3.3 update livestream is only a few hours away from starting. During this livestream, fans will get all the necessary information regarding the new banners, events, and story quests that will feature in the upcoming update.

Hence, this article will reveal the exact time for the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream in different regions. Apart from this, brief details have been provided regarding what fans can expect to be announced during the livestream.

The 3.3 update will be the final one for 2022 and is expected to feature one of the most anticipated characters of all time. Leaks also hint at the return of some fan favorite units into the game, so players will want to save up on Primogems.

Full details regarding Genshin Impact update 3.3 livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update livestream will take place on November 25, 2022. The exact start time of the livestream for every major region has been provided in the list below:

Pacific Standard Time : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Time : 1 pm

: 1 pm Western European Time : 12 pm

: 12 pm Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm Australian Central Time: 10 pm

Based on the timezone you're in, a countdown to the livestream has been provided below:

There is still some time left before the event officially begins. Fans are expecting a lot of reveals during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update livestream, and the playerbase is eagerly looking forward to finding out more information about the new banners.

Leaks suggest that there will be a total of four different banners during Genshin Impact update 3.3. The first half of the update will feature Wanderer (Scaramouche), the highly anticipated Anemo DPS unit. Alongside him, Arataki Itto is expected to make a return to the game.

Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, is also expected to make her return and will likely be accompanied by Kamisato Ayato during the second half of update 3.3. Both of these units offer a lot of utility, and fans will be happy to add them to their Genshin Impact account.

Wanderer is undoubtedly going to be the star of the show. Fans have been waiting for the character ever since the game was released back in 2020. He was initially believed to be an Electro unit, but it seems like his playable version will be an Anemo unit.

Apart from the four characters, fans will also get information regarding new quests tied to Scaramouche. There could also be a featured event tied to the same Inazuma characters who are getting reruns.

Fans will also get some important information regarding smaller events that will take place throughout December during the 3.3 update. There will be three redeem codes that will be given away during the livestream. Players can claim them to receive 300 Primogems and other goodies.

The 3.3 update is set to be released on December 7, 2022 and will be available for a total of five weeks. This is also the final update that will follow the five-week cycle. Upcoming updates will return to following the original six-week cycle.

