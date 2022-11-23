How to obtain Basilisk and complete 'Badge of Honor' in Warzone 2 DMZ

There are a lot of missions that you will be able to complete in Call of Duty: Modern Warzone 2 DMZ. For carrying out the faction missions in this mode, you will be able to get your hands on certain rewards like skins, weapon XP, and a lot more. This is why these are some of the challenges that many look to accomplish every time they load up a DMZ map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty When my squadmate gets eliminated in the first five minutes of DMZ When my squadmate gets eliminated in the first five minutes of DMZ 😒 https://t.co/uIse4g0zSW

That said, there are some faction missions that multiple gamers in the Call of Duty community are having trouble completing. This includes the 'Badge of Honor', for which you will be required to get your hands on the Basilisk and then acquire 13 headshots with it. The latter challenge is pretty self-explanatory; however, players seem to be finding it tricky to obtain the sidearm. Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over how you will be able to get the Basilisk in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Obtaining Basilisk and completing 'Badge of Honor' in Warzone 2 DMZ

To obtain the Basilisk, you'll need to:

Make your way to the Police Station on Al Mazrah. This is the first thing that you will need to do as soon as you drop into the map. However, to make your way inside the point of interest, you will have to kill the AI patrolling the area to acquire the Stronghold keycard.

Subsequently, you can use the key to make your way into the Stronghold. Here, you will be required to search all the rooms on the ground floor for the gun. There will be a lot of AI enemies here, whom you will need to take out before you begin on your quest to find the Basilisk.

It’s likely that you will spot the gun in a room on the left-back side of the ground floor of the building. You can start your search there before making your way to the other rooms to find the gun.

The Basilisk will be placed on a shelf if it’s in the aforementioned room. So do ensure that you scour that area once you have made your way to it.

Once you have got the Basilisk gun Warzone 2 DMZ, you will then be required to complete the second part of the mission. This will involve acquiring 13 headshots with the sidearm. This is a bit challenging if you are not particularly fond of the weapon; however, with a bit of practice, you should be able to accomplish this challenge.

Once you have obtained the weapon and then completed the required number of headshots with it, you will have successfully completed the 'Badge of Honor' mission in the DMZ mode.

That marks the end of this guide. Warzone 2 is the successor to Call of Duty: Warzone, which was launched two years ago. The new battle royale title was released on November 16 and is currently available for Microsoft's Xbox Series X | S, Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes