How to obtain the Corgi minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Rare minions are some of the most sought-after collectibles in Final Fantasy XIV, with many players going through hoops to get their hands on the ones they want.

The MMO has an exhaustive list of uniquely designed companions. However, many in the community want to get their hands on the incredibly popular Corgi minion.

The cute dog is up for grabs at the moment. However, it’s incredibly hard to obtain as it is locked behind a fair amount of end-game progression.

It takes a lot of dedication to get the Corgi minion in the game. This is one of the biggest reasons why many players are a bit confused as to how they can go about getting one.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the things that players will be required to do to get their hands on the Corgi minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Corgi minion costs 400 Faux Leaves in Final Fantasy XIV

With the Final Fantasy XIV 6.3 patch update, the MMO received a fair bit of new content, one of the biggest being the Corgi minion. The dog was added as part of the inventory addition of the Faux Commander in Idyllshire.

To obtain it, you must invest a great amount of time completing the Faux Hollow minigame and get your hands on a good chunk of Faux Leaves.

The Corgi minion costs exactly 400 Faux Leaves, making it one of the more expensive items in the Faux Commander’s inventory. To find it, you need to head over to the "Others" tab of the shop.

Additionally, to unlock Faux Leaves as a resource, you will first be required to complete the Shadowbringers expansion in its entirety. This includes all the main quests as well as the "Keeping Up with the Aliapohs" mission.

As a result, you will be able to unlock Unreal Trials, which will be at much higher levels than the older trials in Final Fantasy XIV. However, completing these trials will give you access to the Faux Hollow minigame.

Best ways to farm Faux Leaves in Final Fantasy XIV

After unlocking the Unreal Trials, you will be able to put in one entry in the Faux Hollows minigame. You must play the game in order to get your hands on a sizeable amount of Faux Leaves.

With the right strategy, you can earn somewhere between 15 and 50 Faux Leaves. As the game makes you reveal an image on a 6x6 tiled board, it will require a fair amount of practice on your end to make the most of things.

Additionally, if you can earn a retelling when completing Faux Hollow, you will earn the right to try out the minigame twice each day. This will significantly reduce your daily grind in the Faux Hollow and will make it much easier to get your hands on the Corgi minion.

Since Fax Hollows is part of the end-game content in Final Fantasy XIV, only players with the proper build are advised to try it out.

