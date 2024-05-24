How to obtain the EA FC 24 Joshua Zirkzee TOTS card for free in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has released the first objective player of the Serie A Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Joshua Zirkzee TOTS card being up for grabs. The Dutch attacker has been in fine form for Bologna in the Italian league this season, earning a 92-rated special item with some impressive stats and PlayStyles.

Not only has he received an upgrade to his overall rating and attributes, but the EA FC 24 Joshua Zirkzee TOTS card also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. He is extremely tall, and his latest item has the Power Header+ PlayStyle, making it suitable for this game's current attacking meta. Overall, the card is certainly worth unlocking for any Ultimate Team enthusiast.

The EA FC 24 Joshua Zirkzee TOTS card can be unlocked for free via an objective

There are four challenges in total (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Inaki Williams TOTS card released during La Liga Team of the Season, the EA FC 24 Joshua Zirkzee TOTS item can be unlocked by completing a set of challenges in Ultimate Team. The objective has a total of four segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards, with some even offering seasonal XP.

These are the challenges that gamers have to complete in modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions in FC 24 to get their hands on this special 92-rated item:

Praised Striker: Score 11 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 500 XP and an 80+ x2 players pack.

Dutch Talent: Assist five goals using a player from the Netherlands in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x2 players pack.

Play 8: Play eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 500 XP and an 81+ x2 players pack.

European Contenders: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from Serie A in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x5 players pack.

Not only can gamers unlock the EA FC 24 Joshua Zirkzee TOTS card and some exciting packs by completing these challenges, they can also obtain 1,000 XP in total to make progress in Ultimate Team's latest season.

Zirkzee has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the 92-rated item is certainly worth unlocking. It has the Rapid+, Power header+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, along with the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 65

Physicality: 92

The card possesses all the attributes and traits needed to be a viable striker on the virtual pitch.

