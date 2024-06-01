  • home icon
How to obtain the EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card for free

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 01, 2024 06:44 GMT
The latest objective is live (Image via EA Sports)
The EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the first player objective of the Ultimate Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card being up for grabs. The legend of French women's football has over 350 games in the D1 Arkema league, and the latest objective celebrates her wonderful career with a 92-rated card in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has already released three End of an Era cards on the very first day of Ultimate Team of the Season, with Thiago Silva and Felipe Anderson also arriving as SBCs.

The EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card is the latest inclusion, and the 92-rated defender can be unlocked by completing an objective on the virtual pitch.

The EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card can be unlocked via an objective in Ultimate Team

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)
The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Joshua Zirkzee Team of the Season objective, the EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card can be unlocked by completing a set of four challenges in various game modes in the world of Ultimate Team. Here are the stipulations that gamers have to abide by when trying to unlock the card:

  • Fine Finish: Score two goals with a finesse shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 80+ x 2 players pack.
  • Throughway: Asisst three goals with a Through Ball in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.
  • Score and Assist: Score and Assist using a French player in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.
  • Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum two players from France in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

By completing all these challenges, not only can gamers get their hands on an incredible 92-rated right-back from D1 Arkema, but they can also obtain some exciting packs to test their luck with during the ongoing EA FC 24 Ultimate Team of the Season promo.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)
The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the objective is certainly worth completing, as the EA FC 24 Julie Soyer End of an Era card possesses the Whipped Pass+, Intercept+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, along with the following stats:

  • Pace: 90
  • Shooting: 81
  • Passing: 91
  • Dribbling: 87
  • Defending: 92
  • Physicality: 91

The card also provides chemistry to other overpowered and popular players like TOTS Kadidiatou Diani, making her even more appealing for gamers.

