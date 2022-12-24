How to obtain the Genji set in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

There are multiple ways to help Jack get more powerful in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, from upgrading his weapons to getting more powerful armor sets, items as well as summons.

One of the most popular and powerful sets of armor that you will be able to come across in the game is the Genji set which consists of the Armor, Shield, Glove, and Helm.

It’s one of the most sought-after sets in the game, however, it’s also one of the trickiest to obtain. The game is not exactly clear on how to go about acquiring them, which is why there are many in the community who are having a fair amount of trouble acquiring the set for Jack.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to acquire each of the individual parts of the Genji set in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, and their stats.

Obtaining the Genji set in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

There are four different parts to the Genji set in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, namely the Armor, Shield, Glove, and Helm. Hence, to be able to obtain them, you need to do the following:

1) Obtaining the Genji Armor

To be able to obtain the Genji Armor you will need to complete your progress on all the Limit breaks and summons. In the sense, that you will be required to get your hands on all the Summons in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion as well as the Limit Breaks.

This will also automatically unlock the DMW Master Trophy and you will acquire the Genji Armor as a result.

Genji Armor perks:

Auto-Regen: Jack’s HP will slowly restore over time.

Jack’s HP will slowly restore over time. Break HP-Limit: Increases the maximum HP cap from 9,999 to 99,999.

Increases the maximum HP cap from 9,999 to 99,999. Auto-Endure: Jack’s moves are not interrupted by any damage from enemies.

2) Obtaining the Genji Shield

To obtain the Genji Shield, you will be required to encounter the Magic Pot in Mission M7-6-6 which is otherwise known as the “Determined Recruiter” mission. This will unlock after you have been able to successfully make your way through Yuffie’s questline.

You will obtain the shield in the missions which will come with three perks in addition to the Auto Guard skill.

Genji Shield Perks:

Omni-Status Ward Plus (+) : Prevents all status ailments including Death.

: Prevents all status ailments including Death. Auto-Wall: Barrier and Mbarrier are active when Jack equips the shield

Barrier and Mbarrier are active when Jack equips the shield Absorb Elem

ental Damage: Shield absorbs HP from fire, ice, and lightning attacks.

3) Obtaining Genji Glove

To get the Genji Glove in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, you will need to complete Mission M9-6-3: Biomechanical Threats. Then you will be able to obtain the item from a chest that is located to the west of the starting point. You will find a large room there, with the chest present inside it.

Genji Glove perks:

Auto-Critical: Every attack turns into Critical hits.

Every attack turns into Critical hits. Break Damage Limit: Increases the maximum damage cap from 9,999 to 99,999.

4) Obtaining Genji Helm

You will be able to obtain the Genji Helm you will first be required to unlock the Net or Online Shop Shade store in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. It’s one of the best items if you are going for a mage build because of the perks it brings to the table.

Genji Helm perks:

Auto-Libra: Allows you to see the stats of your enemies.

Allows you to see the stats of your enemies. MP & AP Cost Zero: As the perk name already suggests, there’s no cost for MP and AP.

The Genji set is incredibly powerful in the game, and going through the perks it’s not surprising why so many players are looking to get their hands on it as soon as possible.

