How to obtain the Ghostflame Torch that causes Frost build-up in Elden Ring

When it comes to exploring some of the most dimly lit dungeons in Elden Ring, Torches play a crucial role in making things more visible and allowing players to have a much easier time navigating the caves.

While most of the Torches in the game are used more for utility, a few pack a punch, and many in the community have been using them as their primary source of damage.

One such is the Ghostflame Torch, which scales amazingly well with Dexterity. Not only is it useful for illuminating dark areas, but it is also amazing at inflicting physical and magic damage.

One of the best features of the Torch is how it inflicts the cold status effect on enemies and causes Frost buildup. Frost is one of the core status ailments in Elden Ring, whose bar, when filled, takes away a chunk of the enemy’s health and, for a short time, increases the player's stamina consumption while reducing their resistance to all attacks.

While it’s an incredibly fun weapon to wield in the game, the Ghostflame Torch is something that the Elden Ring fans are having trouble coming across. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those out who are still struggling to obtain it.

Obtaining the Ghostflame Torch in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will unfortunately not be able to get their hands on the Ghostflame Torch early on in the Elden Ring narrative.

They will have to invest a bit of time in completing the initial regions of the game and defeat one of the hardest optional bosses before they can reach Nokron, the area where the Torch resides.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Ghostflame Torch, Elden Ring players will first need to:

Make their way to Caelid to face off against what the community considers to be one of the hardest optional bosses in the game. Radahn, the Starscourge, can be found in Redmane castle to the east of Caelid, and only after beating him will there be a cinematic that shows a Star plummeting to Limgrave. The area where the star falls will open up the new underground area of Nokron.

The opening to Nokron is near the Fort Haight West Site of Grace. It’s present towards the east of Limgrave, in front of a fort, and after beating Radahn, players will need to travel there and find a large crater on the ground with rocks and other elevated platforms that players can use to drop down and make their way into Nokron.

After dropping down the platforms and reaching the next sections, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to spot a doorway to the north, which they will be able to access after carefully dropping down two floors.

After finally making their way into Nokron, players will need to turn right and climb down the first archway present to the left, which leads to a small square-shaped platform.

After making their way to the top of this building, they will see a corpse on the floor, with a white item pick-up sign on it. Upon interacting with it, the Tarnished will be able to automatically obtain the Ghostflame Torch.

The Ghostflame Torch is considered by many in the community to be one of the best Torches for DPS in the game. Lore wise, the armament was a tool of the Fallen Hawks who prowl the underground rivers. When the band's last embers were used up in their long search, they began to burn the bones of their fellows, acquiring the cold ghostflame but sealing their fate as dwellers of the underground for all eternity,

