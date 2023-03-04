How to obtain the License for the Armsmaster job in Octopath Traveler 2

Obtaining Secondary Jobs will allow you to make your characters much stronger in Square Enix's Octopath Traveler 2, as it grants them access to an additional class.

However, to provide that to a character, you'll be required to get your hands on the license that's associated with that particular job. While most of these licenses can be obtained from guilds, there are a few, such as Armsmaster, that are slightly difficult to obtain and will require players to complete side missions to do so.

The Armsmaster class will provide a character with the ability to wield some of the most powerful weapons in the game, and is considered by many to be a must-have in any party. However, as the license for it is fairly complicated to come across, there are many in the community who are struggling to obtain it.

Today's guide will go over how you can get the Armsmaster secondary job in Octopath Traveler 2.

Unlocking the Armsmaster Class in Octopath Traveler 2

As mentioned, the Armsmaster license is not something that you'll be able to get your hands on by just visiting a guild. Despite being complicated to obtain, if you're looking to provide this Secondary Job to one of your characters, you will first be required to:

Make your way to Gravell in Wildlands and head over to the blacksmith in the area. However, before you're able to do that, you must defeat the man who's blocking the entrance.

There will be an encounter with the 'debt collector' and you won't be able to proceed with talking to the blacksmith, Porta, until you beat him.

Once you've defeated him, you will then need to talk to Porta who will be very grateful for your aid with the debt collector.

As a token of her gratitude, she will provide you with the Armsmaster class license, which you can then provide to one of your party members to give them an additional class.

The Armsmaster class is one of the most powerful secret classes in Octopath Traveler 2 because of their ability to wield every single weapon in the game. With access to Polearms, Swords, Daggers, Axes, Bows, and Staves, the Armsmaster can use every single weapon type, and sometimes, they can even wield it all at once.

Presently, Hikari, Throne, and Ochette are some of the best candidates for the Armsmaster class in the RPG. Many in the community are more inclined to use Hikari for this particular role as they feel that he's the perfect fit for this class.

The Sixfold Strike is the most powerful ability in the Armsmaster’s arsenal. Available at a 30 SP cost, the character will attack with six different weapon types. However, they will be targeting random foes with it.

While the Conjurer is considered to be the most powerful support class in Octopath Traveler 2, the Armsmaster is all about dealing massive amounts of physical damage to your enemies. These secret classes can turn the tides of battle and make some of the hardest encounters in the game significantly easier.

