The Conjurer Job in Octopath Traveler 2: How to get, all class skills, and more

You will be able to assign a lot of Secondary Jobs to your characters and party members in Octopath Traveler 2.

Switching your characters to a second class allows them to grow significantly stronger as the narrative progresses.

While most of these classes are something that you will be able to get a license for from the guilds that are associated with them, there are other hidden jobs in the game that are not all that easy to get.

One such secondary job is the Conjurer class, which is one of the more difficult ones to unlock in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to get the license for the Conjurer Job in Octopath Traveler 2.

Getting the Conjurer class in Octopath Traveler 2

For the Conjurer class, you will first be required to complete Hikari’s main story in the game, which takes place between Chapter 1 and Chapter 5. Once you are done with the quest, you will then be required to:

Make your way up the Five-Tiered Tower, which is present in Ku City. Make sure that you are prepped since you will be required to encounter and defeat five different bosses once you reach the top.

The fights will not be back to back, as there will be a brief pause between them allowing you enough time to prep for the next one.

Once you have been able to beat four of them, you will then face off against the Conjurer. She is the ultimate boss of the stage and beating her will allow you to get the Proof of the Conjurer license.

However, she is an incredibly hard encounter and will take you a fair bit of patience to bring her down. She has 200,000 HP and a lot of hard-hitting abilities up her sleeve.

All Conjurer Skills in Octopath Traveler 2

Once you are able to use the license to turn a character into a Conjurer in Octopath Traveler 2, here are some of the class skills that you will be able to look forward to:

Rite of the Sun

Upon use, revives allies and completely restores HP. Allies revived will also have increased elemental and physical defense for the next two turns. However, you will not be able to play the next 6/5/4/3 turns.

Dance of Immunity

Provides an ally immunity towards enfeebling effects on turns 2/4/6/8.

Conjure Flames

Will provide the weapons that allies carry fire-based attack for two turns

Conjure Ice

Does the same as Conjure Flames but instead grants Ice-based attacks

Conjure Lightning

Does the same as Conjure Flames but instead grants Lightning-based attack

Conjure Gusts

Does the same as Conjure Flames but grants Wind-based attacks

The Conjurer class is regarded by many Octopath Traveler 2 players to be the best support class in the game.

While it’s an incredibly difficult job to get done, the risks are worth the reward as a good Conjurer can single-handedly keep your characters afloat during some of the more difficult encounters in the game.

