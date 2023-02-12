How to obtain Mallowsweet seed and leaves in Hogwarts Legacy?

WB Games' latest fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, despite being a love letter to fans of the Harry Potter books and everything surrounding the Potterverse, at its core is still a traditional role-playing game, complete with a vast open-world for players to explore, variety of spells to unlock, challenging adversaries to fight and fine-tune their playstyle using potions and other consumables.

Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy puts heavy emphasis on delivering a robust role-playing experience, allowing players to live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, learning sorcery skills, brewing potions, and making new allies, all while trying to ward off evil forces hell-bent on taking over the Wizarding World.

As part of the curriculum at Hogwarts, players will need to partake in Herbology, the study of plants and herbs. Contrary to their real-world counterparts, the plants in Hogwarts play a key role in combat and play a fundamental role in the game's progression. One such herb is Mallowsweet, whose leaves and seeds are necessary to complete one of the most challenging optional quests, the Merlin Trials.

Where to find Mallowsweet seeds and leaves in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Mallowsweet seeds and leaves are the necessary ingredients that you will require if you were to attempt the Merlin Trials. For every attempt of the trials, you will need to present one leaf; however, given the challenging nature of the trials, you will end up running dry off the Mallowsweet leaves relatively fast. As such, keeping a good stock of these leaves at your disposal before attempting Merlin's Trials is necessary.

The best way to farm the Mallowsweet leaves is to grow and cultivate the Mallowsweet herb by purchasing the seeds from the herb store at Hogsmeade, Hogwarts Legacy's central hub. Here's how you can easily buy Mallowsweet leaves and seeds at Hogsmeade:

Hogsmeade is unlocked after you complete the prologue and "Welcome to Hogwarts" main story quest, which marks the beginning of the second main story mission, "Welcome to Hogsmeade."

Once you reach Hogsmeade, you must go to the "Magic Neap" shop, which is the hub for everything you need for potion crafting and herbs.

You can reach the Magic Neap shop by marking it on the map or going towards the left from Hogsmeade's entrance.

Here, you can buy new potion recipes and the ingredients required to brew the potions and herbs at a reasonable price.

If you want to buy the mallowsweet leaves, they will cost you 100 credits (Galleons) each, and if you want to get the seeds, they will cost you 200 credits (Galleons) each.

While it is easy to get credits in Hogwarts Legacy just by completing quests, looting chests, and organically exploring the open world, should you find yourself running out of credits at any point in the game, you can always sell unwanted items in your inventory at any of the shops in and around Hogsmeade in exchange for a small amount of credits.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PCs. Meanwhile, the previous-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and the Nintendo Switch version of the game are scheduled to come out in the next few months.

Poll : 0 votes