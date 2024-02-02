How to obtain Pine Resin to get the Toy Bow in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth will give you a series of quests and rewards in Persona 3 Reload, one of which will require you to give her a Pine Resin and obtain a Toy Bow in return. This quest comes right after you progress a fair bit through the main narrative and defeat The Priestess.

It’s important that you try and complete all the quests that Elizabeth gives you. This is because she will offer you some incredible rewards once you do, and they will help you have an easier go the next time you go into Tartarus.

Getting a Pine Resin in Persona 3 Reload is easier said than done, as the game doesn’t exactly tell you how to go about obtaining one. It’s not sold in any stores and you will have to do something specific in order to obtain it.

Where to find Pine Resin in Persona 3 Reload

You will obtain the quest from Elizabeth once she starts talking to you about her love for soybean powder. Once the conversation ends, you will get the request “Bring me pine resin.” This will activate the quest and you will need to scour the open world just to get your hands on it.

Now, as mentioned, you won’t get Pine Resin from any store or by defeating a strong boss in Tartarus. Instead, you will need to talk to Yukari Takeba for it.

You will be able to find Yukari after school. Just open up the Town Map and then locate the Student Dormitory; make your way there till you reach the lounge area. You should be able to find Yukari around.

Once you spot her, go and talk to her. After ending the conversation, she will give you a Pine Resin. After obtaining the item, make your way back to Elizabeth to give her the item, and she will reward you with a Toy Bow.

The Toy Bow is one of the more powerful items that you will get in Persona 3 Reload's early game. If you have been struggling in Tartarus so far, the bow is bound to make things significantly easier.

Check out more Persona 3 Reload guides and articles:

