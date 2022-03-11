How to obtain the Romantic Weapon song in Lost Ark

The songs in Lost Ark are interesting mechanics due to their varied effects and how each has to be collected. The Romantic Weapon song is one of over a dozen options that players can find while exploring the game. This song has many utilities, which makes it high on the priority list for players to find it.

There are different areas in the game to explore and many quests. While different songs have various uses, they collectively help gather items, complete quests, and earn collectibles.

Finding some of the songs can be tricky if players don't know the most efficient way to get them. As far as the Romantic Weapon song is concerned, different criteria must be fulfilled first by any Lost Ark player.

Finding the Romantic Weapon song in Lost Ark can be done efficiently

There are some prior criteria that players should fulfill. Unless the average level of the items is at least 600, the Romantic Weapon song won't spawn. Once the minimum average level has been achieved, players will find the song at the proper location.

Players must travel to the Yorn continent to find the Romantic Weapon song. The continent has an Adventurer's Tome, which players must complete to get the song. The Romantic Weapon song is available when players complete 50 percent of the Adventurer's Tome.

There are several ways to reach this percentage of completion. A simple way is to do the main story quest of the region. Additionally, players will also discover secondary quests that can help them complete the required percentages.

There are different activities on the continent that players can engage themselves in. Also, there are different monsters that players will encounter, indicated by skull symbols on their hands. Slaying these monsters helps to contribute to getting the required percentage.

There are also pouches lying around the area that players should look to discover. Some of them contain recipes that could be of great use later in the game.

Defeating the main boss is quite important, even though it could be tricky. When a player beats Kohinoor, they will get several valuable rewards. Additionally, their progress towards completing the Adventurer's Tome will also increase.

Benefits of the Romantic Weapon song in Lost Ark

The Romantic Weapon song in itself is pretty melodious to listen to, and it's tied to the lore of the region. However, it has more uses than just sounding nice in the game. Getting the song helps increase the rapport with the different NPCs in the region.

Additionally, the Romantic Weapon song also unlocks the location of Mokoko seeds in the region. Mokoko seeds are of great use throughout the game, and knowing their locations can help players a lot.

Hence, the Romantic Weapon song is useful in the esthetic and utility sense. Getting the song can be of great help for Lost Ark players, although it's tricky to obtain for beginners.

Edited by Shaheen Banu